Saweetie puts Hollywood supervillain dreams in the air





Saweetie is ready to hit the big screen and has put her aspirations to be a villain in DC superhero movies into philosophy. Talk to the UK publication Metro last month, the Tap In rapper revealed her desire to add more movies to her resume. I see myself doing more TV and film projects, Saweetie said of her future plans. I really want to be a supervillain in DC movies. I dressed up as Harley Quinn, I believe Mystique is Marvel, but I also dressed up as Mystique. I love getting into character and getting dressed. I like Fast and Furious. Saweetie has so far shown off her acting skills with guest starring roles on Bel-Air And Cultivated with the former being something one would love to return to in the future as well. It was so cool, the actors were so inviting and welcoming, she said of her time on Bel-Air. I would love to come back and shoot another episode with them. Music-wise, the Bay Area native hopes to finally release her long-awaited debut album Pretty female dog music This year. The project was delayed for a myriad of reasons, the latest being his Cancer zodiac sign. related news Saweetie and will.i.am rework classic songs from 2Pac, OutKast and more on Thats My Jam April 4, 2023 Girl hopefully by the end of this year she said AND! News in March. Honestly, it’s like, it’s a balance of just uh, excitement and stress because I want to turn it off, but it’s also just this stress of like, fuck, I’ve been on the stage for a while, c was supposed to come out the year before, last year, year after, so it’s kind of like I’m trying to make sense of all the songs because when I release this album, I want that people really understand my story. I grew up in the bay, went to San Diego State, USC, I’m tri-racial, my Asian moms, my black dads, and had a lot of interesting experiences. I want to put all this in my album in the most realistic, artistic and organic way. She continued: [The album] should sound consistent. You know? I feel like a debut album isn’t something you just put out or something you play around with. I don’t know, maybe I’m thinking too much. I’m Cancer so I think too much sometimes, but I think you have to be very careful with that and I take my art very seriously.

