Shehnaaz reveals not to have been invited to the premiere of her film: “Punjabi industry…” | Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill spoke about her journey from Punjabi films to now co-starring in a film with Salman Khan. The actress, who is busy promoting her first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has recalled in a new interview how the Punjabi film industry completely cut her off. She revealed that she wasn’t called for her own movie premiere and it hurt her the most. Read also : Shehnaaz Gill denies following Salman Khan’s ‘girls must be covered’ rule on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets



Shehnaaz said she cried after she was not invited to her Punjabi film premiere, although she did not name which film she was talking about. Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut in Punjabi with Sat Shri Akaal England (2017). Since then, she has worked in Punjabi films such as Kala Shah Kala, Daaka and Honsla Rakh.

When asked to share her two difficult moments that she can never forget, Shehnaaz said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan: “Ek baar maine ek movie pe kaam kiya tha second lead mein. And mujhe premiere pe bhi nahi bulaya tha, sari duniya ko bulaya tha, pura production house. punjabi film thi. main film apni dekh kar nikli aur maine dekha sari photos and all ho rahi hain unki, premiere mein jo log the. main uss din bahut royi gadi mein ja ke ki unhone mujhe call kiya, phir (For the premiere of my film in Punjabi, everyone was called but not me. They asked me to come and then canceled. After watching the film, I saw the actors pose for the photographers as I left the theater. I remember crying as I sat in my car wondering why I wasn’t called when everyone else was). »

Shehnaaz also said: “Struggle against main kiya hai bahut. Punjabi industry no bilkul hi mujhe cut kar diya tha. But woh kehte hain na ‘Jiska koi nahi, uska bhagwan hota hai’, toh mera bhagwan hai. Karma J I struggled a lot. The Punjabi film industry had completely cut me off. But as they say “Those who have no one, have God. I have God. Everything is Karma).

Shehnaaz, who appeared in Bigg Boss 13, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan star Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action movie also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal among others. Besides Shehnaaz, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks the Bollywood debut of Palak Tiwari, the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari. The film will be released in theaters on April 21.

