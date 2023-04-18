Investigation opens into arson attack at Hollywood movie production on Oahu





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation after a trailer fire was reported around 11 p.m. in Haleiwa at the intersection of Kamehameha Expressway and Cane Haul Road. According to the film production, the trailer was part of the base camp of a major Hollywood movie. Check out more Hawaii news The production said filming was halted on Monday due to the fire and hopes to resume soon. An employee of a nearby business, Tiare Solomon, said: “I think it’s very disappointing and it’s not the aloha spirit that we’re trying to maintain here.” The Honolulu Fire Department arrived on the scene just after 11 p.m. and found the brush under one of the burning trailers. Arson investigation continues, boat owner targeted twice this month

Firefighters responded to prevent the fire from spreading to one of the other trailers. HFD said after further investigation it found the contents of the trailer were also on fire. The fire was completely extinguished at 1 a.m. Honolulu police report more than $20,000 in damage, and nearby businesses have expressed concern over the incident. “It’s sad that we have to increase our security around the mall because we are open later at night and we want our residents and guests to feel comfortable here at night,” Jeannie Martinson, another employee from a neighboring company. HFD said no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, HPD investigates another case of arson. Last week, police said a suspect set fire to a boat at Ala Wai small craft harbour. Police arrested a 63-year-old man, but he was later released pending further investigation. The firefighters’ union said intentional fires not only pose a threat to the community, but also to first responders. “Unfortunately, we have had situations in the past where firefighters have been seriously injured or died due to arson,” said Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association. “There was a big case in Seattle where three or four firefighters died.” Get the latest morning news from Hawaii delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 you Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khon2.com/local-news/arson-investigation-at-hollywood-film-production-on-oahu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related