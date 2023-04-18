Bollywood Celebrities Welcome Tim Cook Mumbaikar Style





During his visit to Mumbai on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook sampled the city’s famous snack, vada pav, with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met several Bollywood celebrities on Monday night ahead of the launch of the tech giant’s first retail store in Mumbai. The store, located at Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex, is expected to open today. Celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, singer Armaan Malik and Boney Kapoor posed with Tim Cook ahead of the launch event. While visiting Mumbai on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoyed the city’s famous snack bar, go pav, with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. The two visited Swati Snacks, a popular cafe in Mumbai known for its delicious go pav. Dixit shared a photo on social media of herself and Cook holding the snack and surrounded by plates of food. Madhuri wrote: Can’t think of a better host in Mumbai than Vada Pav! Tim Cook expressed his gratitude to Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to the famous Mumbai snack, Vada Pav. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav – it was delicious! Many other Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, singer Armaan Malik and Boney Kapoor attended the private store launch event on Monday. Raveena Tandon shared a series of photos from the event on her social media account, captioning them, An evening at @apple.. #timcook. Singer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram account to share a photo with Tim Cook and captioned it, Got to meet the amazing Tim Cook at the launch of Indias first Apple Store in Mumbai, BKC! A big thank you to the folks at Apple for putting on such a great evening.” AR Rahman shared a photo of himself with Tim Cook on his Instagram, captioning it, What are we talking about? Any guesses? Boney Kapoor shared a photo with Tim Cook on Instagram and captioned it Apple store opening in Mumbai, expressing his excitement for the launch. The opening of the first Apple Store in India marks an important milestone for the tech giant in one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world. With the new store, Apple aims to strengthen its position in India. (Edited by : Sudarsana Mani ) First post: April 18, 2023 11:14 a.m. EAST

