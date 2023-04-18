Ryan Reynolds adds Nuvei to his portfolio of business interests





Receive email updates from your favorite authors Content of the article Nuvei, which provides payment processing technology, announced on April 17 that the Deadpool actor was now an investor. A interview with CNBCdiscuss their interest. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article The actor said the move took two years, but said his knowledge of the industry was limited. I don’t know anything about fintech. Thank goodness I don’t run the business, he told CNBC. The actor said his job at Maximum Effort, the film production company and digital marketing agency he co-founded is, storytelling and not necessarily a financial investment but an emotional investment. Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Reynolds said his investment team is looking for exciting opportunities in companies that have so much room for growth in terms of storytelling and that he and Fayer just hit it off. While many people are fleeing fintech, it’s a company worth running to, he said, calling the movement Canada-flexing. David Soberman, Canada’s National Chair in Strategic Marketing and a professor at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, said the response suggested Reynolds was playing a role closer to a spokesperson for Nuvei, alongside to his investment. Anytime you partner with someone very well-known, it will help your brand in terms of awareness, Soberman said, adding that it’s a way for the company to gain attention in a very competitive market. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Soberman said an analysis of the business and its long-term profitability projection seemed to be less of a factor in the relationship. Even he admits he doesn’t seem to know much about what the company does, Soberman noted. The announcement comes just over a month after Reynolds’ part-budget wireless service provider Mint Mobile was acquired by US telecommunications giant T-Mobile for $1.35 billion. Reynolds is also co-owner of Aviation American Gin and Wrexham Football Club. If you look at a gin company, a wireless company and a Welsh football club, those things don’t really go together if you think about it, but they all have strong brand foundations, Reynolds told CNBC. However, Soberman said consumers should exercise some skepticism when looking at the tendency of celebrities to endorse products in which they may not be experts. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article He pointed to the recent failure of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has been promoted by top athletes including football legend Tom Brady, basketball star Steph Curry and tennis player Naomi Osaka. Nuvei started the year by announcing a major deal. In February, it completed the $1.3 billion acquisition of rival Paya Holdings Inc., a B2B and integrated payments technology provider. Montreal’s Nuvei snaps up rival Paya in $1.3 billion deal Consumers can now be charged for using credit cards in Canada Both companies have faced an investor pullback that has dragged down the broader tech sector over the past 18 months. Nuveis share price fell from US$137.41 in September 2021 to US$27.92 earlier this year, while Payas share price fell from US$14.47 in December 2020 to around $7 before the deal was announced. Shares of Nuveis closed up 0.4% at $56.55 on April 17 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Email: dpaglinawan@postmedia.com | Twitter: denisegplnwn Share this article on your social network

