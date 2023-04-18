Writers Guild authorizes strike in Hollywood





For the past few weeks, tensions in Hollywood have been running high as ongoing contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the alliance of film and television producers seemed to be going nowhere. WGA members even voted overwhelmingly to authorize *** the first strike since 2007. If an out-of-court settlement was not reached by the end of the current contract. In May, the deadline given for the end of the talks between the two parties was Monday at midnight, which would mark the start of the *** WGA strike. However, according to reports by Deadline, the two sides opted to continue negotiating after the brand finally reached an agreement in the early hours of Tuesday morning, meaning there will be no strike** * WGA in 2017.

TV and movie writers allow pay strike, other issues Updated: 8:25 PM PDT April 17, 2023 Video file above: Post-deadline deal helps avert WGA strike Unionized film and TV writers have voted overwhelmingly to give their executives the power to strike if they fail to an agreement on a new contract. In an email to members on Monday, the Writers Guild of America bargaining committee said nearly 98% of 9,218 votes were cast to authorize the strike, with nearly 79% of guild members voting. The guild is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a deal to address salaries and other changes brought about by streaming service dominance. "Our members have spoken," the email reads. "You expressed your collective strength, your solidarity and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers." The writers' three-year contract expires on May 1 and executives could call a walkout the next day, but could extend the deadline if the two sides are close to a deal. Negotiating issues include salary, the ability of writers to work for different shows during downtime from other projects, and, according to Variety, the use of artificial intelligence in the scripting process. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates for studios, streaming services and production companies, said in a statement Monday that a "strike authorization vote has always been part of the plan of the WGA, announced before the parties even exchanged proposals. Its inevitable ratification should come as no surprise to anyone." "Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable settlement," the statement said. Writers voted for similar strike authorization in roughly the same number in 2017, but an agreement was reached before a strike was called. The guild last went on strike in 2007.

