Feld Entertainment announces a dream job to elope with Ringling and travel to North America! | Business





American icon opens unique search for social correspondent and content creator to travel with The Greatest Show On Earth, making fantasy come true for one lucky job seeker PALMETTO, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Feld Entertainment and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are giving kids of all ages the chance to apply for a once-in-a-lifetime job to get away with The Greatest Show On Earth as a social correspondent and content creator. Starting today, on World Circus Day, live performance, circus and social media enthusiasts can apply to join the extraordinary cast of inspiring artists touring across the country. The contestant will be immersed on tour with the performers and visionaries behind The Greatest Show On Earth, traveling across the United States dreaming up breathtaking new social media content to increase engagement on Ringling accounts and bring fans of the scale and spectacle of reinvented production. Creative and versatile content creators and storytellers who can juggle multiple social media accounts, capture photos and videos faster than a rocket, and create jaw-dropping, applause-worthy content are encouraged to apply. “We’ve all dreamed of leaving our traditional lives behind and running away with the circus, but not everyone has the superhuman skills to do that. Now all you need are remarkable skills in social media and a passion for circus arts,” said Sam Gomez. , vice president of digital marketing, at Feld Entertainment. “By taking a correspondent on the road with The Greatest Show On Earth, we’ll not only fulfill someone’s dream of traveling with the production, but we’ll also give fans the chance to go even deeper behind the scenes of the series like never before.” Featured as a “show guide” on Ringling’s social media platforms, the social media correspondent will debut during the show’s rehearsals in July connecting with subscribers by capturing performances, live content and behind the scenes, doing exclusive interviews, and more. Swapping the traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job, they’ll be traveling across the country starting in September and working flexible (and fun!) hours as they find themselves in a new city each week. By the end of 2023, the social media correspondent will have visited 55 cities from Louisiana to California! Those looking to take a career leap should have existing experience in social media marketing, strong writing and storytelling skills, combined with photography and videography experience, a passion for live entertainment and, although not required, hidden circus talent would be an added advantage. . Interested candidates can go to Ringling.com/DreamJob to review full job details, qualifications, prerequisites, benefits and more by May 12, 2023. Tickets are on sale now for 19 cities across North America. The full first leg of the tour is listed on Ringling.com presenting 54 markets. Sign up for the Ringling newsletter via Ringling.com and follow @Ringling on instagram, Twitter, FacebookAnd Youtube. About Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment, family owned and operated, is the global leader in producing and presenting touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and elevate the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Jurassic World Live Tour, Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information. Show original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feld-entertainment-announces-dream-job-to-run-away-with-ringling-and-travel-north-america-301798377.html SOURCE Feld Entertainment

Copyright 2023 PR Newswire Association LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/feld-entertainment-announces-dream-job-to-run-away-with-ringling-and-travel-north-america/article_54878066-6dc7-5ca2-99ac-21d18b14768c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related