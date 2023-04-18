Ileana DCruz shares exciting pregnancy news on Instagram! See post: Bollywood News

Actress Ileana DCruz is pregnant with her first child. The actress made the big announcement today morning on her social media account. Fans praised the actress in the comments section.

Ileana DCruz shares exciting pregnancy news on Instagram! View Post

On Tuesday, Ileana DCruz took to Instagram and shared two photos to announce the big news. She posted images of a baby romper with the words “And so the adventure begins” printed on it following a mom pendant. Sharing the photos, she captioned, Coming Soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.

The post quickly caught the attention of Ileana’s fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and well wishes for the actress. Ileana’s mum, Samira D’Cruz, commented on her post, Welcome to the world soon, my new little baby can’t wait. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, Omg congratulations Ileana!!! while another user wrote I’m so happy for you. God bless you both. However, netizens also asked the actress who the father was. Several users speculated about Andrew Kneebone who the actress previously dated.

Ileana had been in a long-term relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, but the pair had mostly kept their relationship private. However, they reportedly broke up in 2019. More recently, she reportedly dated Sebastian Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s brother. She traveled to the Maldives with Katrina last year for her birthday. However, there was no confirmation on this.

Professionally, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen inThe big bullalongside Abhishek Bachchan. She will then be seen inTera Kya Hoga beautifulalongside Randeep Hooda. She will also appear in a starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

