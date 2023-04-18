Entertainment
Ileana DCruz shares exciting pregnancy news on Instagram! See post: Bollywood News
Actress Ileana DCruz is pregnant with her first child. The actress made the big announcement today morning on her social media account. Fans praised the actress in the comments section.
Ileana DCruz shares exciting pregnancy news on Instagram! View Post
On Tuesday, Ileana DCruz took to Instagram and shared two photos to announce the big news. She posted images of a baby romper with the words “And so the adventure begins” printed on it following a mom pendant. Sharing the photos, she captioned, Coming Soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.
Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.
The post quickly caught the attention of Ileana’s fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and well wishes for the actress. Ileana’s mum, Samira D’Cruz, commented on her post, Welcome to the world soon, my new little baby can’t wait. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, Omg congratulations Ileana!!! while another user wrote I’m so happy for you. God bless you both. However, netizens also asked the actress who the father was. Several users speculated about Andrew Kneebone who the actress previously dated.
Ileana had been in a long-term relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, but the pair had mostly kept their relationship private. However, they reportedly broke up in 2019. More recently, she reportedly dated Sebastian Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s brother. She traveled to the Maldives with Katrina last year for her birthday. However, there was no confirmation on this.
Professionally, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen inThe big bullalongside Abhishek Bachchan. She will then be seen inTera Kya Hoga beautifulalongside Randeep Hooda. She will also appear in a starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.
Read also : Ileana DCruz opens up about self-love; says, don’t lean on someone else to tell you you’re beautiful
BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.
Read the original article here
|
Sources
2/ https://vervetimes.com/ileana-dcruz-shares-exciting-pregnancy-news-on-instagram-see-post-bollywood-news/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The Indonesian President called on ESK companies to participate in the new metropolis project
- Joe Bidens Show lacks entertainment value
- After a lifetime of being around hockey, Tyler Liffrig leads the NCAA title game
- Police search for men who posed as gas workers and robbed Peoria home
- The 21st International Experts Exchange Conference Opens in Shenzhen
- The STD epidemic gets worse. SARS-CoV-2 surges in hospitals
- Advertisements pitting Governor Ron DeSantis against Donald Trump
- US News delays publication of highly anticipated law school rankings
- So, is every celebrity an actor now?
- Google Magi: Project ‘Magi’: Google’s sprint to challenge Bing with AI-powered search engine
- Impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy on infant growth
- Why social media impostors fight a constant battle for the stars – The Hollywood Reporter