Jonathan Majors has left his management company Entertainment 360

Just over three weeks after his arrest in New York for domestic violence, Jonathan Majors has been fired by his management company.

Entertainment 360 has split from the 33-year-old actor, sources say Deadlinethe parting of ways was “due to issues relating to the actors’ personal behavior.”

The report also reveals that his public relations firm – The Lede Company – quietly parted ways with the actor over the past month.

Neither Entertainment 360 nor The Lede Company responded to requests for comment.

The majors and fashion house Valentino both reportedly “mutually agreed” that he would not attend the annual Met Gala as one of their guests.

The actor was arrested on March 25 for “strangulation, assault and harassment” after an incident with an unidentified 30-year-old woman.

They allegedly argued after which Majors allegedly proceeded to ‘attack’ him, causing him visible injuries such as a ‘laceration behind his ear, rashes and marks on his face’.

An NYPD statement read: ‘A preliminary investigation has determined that a 33-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The victim informed the police that she had been assaulted. Officers took the 33-year-old man into custody without incident.

His attorney Priya Chaudhry released a statement on March 27 which read, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped imminently,” the statement continued.

The lawyer added that “the evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, testimonies from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations”.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her at all,” Chaudhry continued.

She added: “This incident happened because this woman was having an emotional breakdown, for which she was taken to hospital yesterday.”

“The NYPD is obligated to make an arrest in these situations, and that is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon,” she said.

The lawyer also posted a text message from the woman – redacted to protect her identity – where she took responsibility for the altercation.

‘Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you will not be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw my injuries and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about it. I told them it was my fault for trying to take your phone. I just got out of the hospital. Call me when you’re out. I love you,” the text read.

Majors is currently set to appear before a judge in New York to face multiple counts of harassment and assault on May 8.

While Majors is being let down by his manager and his PR firm, the report also claims that there appears to be no reason to believe he will be kicked out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Majors first played Kang the Conqueror in the first season of Loki, before his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February.

He’s already filmed the second season of Loki, and he’ll be a major part of the MCU moving forward in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is slated for release in 2025.

The report claims there has been “no conversation” within Marvel to remove the actor from the MCU.

