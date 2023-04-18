Raveena Tandon at Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood celebrities pose with Apple CEO Tim Cook





Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook recently arrived in India for a business trip. Since then, he has met several renowned dignitaries from across the country. On Monday, tech giant Apple launched its first retail store in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik and Farah Khan Ali among others have arrived at the launch event of the private store. Celebrities took to their social media handles and shared some photos with the Apple CEO. Padma Shri Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos from the event which she captioned, “An evening at @apple.. #timcook.” In the photos, she could be seen posing with the Apple CEO with her son Ranbir. Indian singer Armaan Malik shared a selfie with Tim on his Instagram and captioned it: “I met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India’s first Apple Store! What a beautiful evening. Kartiki Gonsalves, director of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, posted a photo and wrote, “Tonight was very special at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s @apple meeting! It was such a honor to be part of this amazing event and to be in the presence of so many amazing people The first store in India at Apple BKC – opening very soon! AR Rahman shared a photo and captioned it: “What are we talking about? Any guesses? @apple #timcook #applestoremumbai. Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali dropped a series of photos and wrote, “I met @apple’s Tim Cook today in Mumbai at India’s first Apple Store. An amazing evening with amazing people. The store is beautiful and made with fully sustainable materials. I love I love I love. And so glad my favorite is here @apple___india @theshvetabrahma Thank you #timcook #apple #appleindia #appleindiastore #mumbai. Mouni Roy shared some photos and wrote, “You often find yourself thinking about being a brand, especially these days. How lucky to have met the man who runs one of the most iconic brands of my generation. #timcook @apple. Neha Dhupia wrote, “What a store what a story #timcook.” Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr. Nene, shared a photo posing with the actor and Apple CEO, which he captioned: “An absolute honor to meet Tim Cook again. As always, he was warm and endearing. So excited to have an Apple Store in India. Amazing event at the Apple Store tonight. Congratulations and thank you to you and the team for all the hard work and perseverance in launching the official Apple Stores in India. The Apple BKC store in Mumbai will start operating for the public from Tuesday. The company’s second outlet in India will be inaugurated at the first Saket mall in Delhi on Thursday.

