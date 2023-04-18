‘It couldn’t have been any other way’: Jesus actor Jim Caviezel whipped, struck by lightning and dislocated his shoulder while filming Mel Gibson’s $612m Oscar-winning film





Jim Caviezel has starred in several films throughout his career, but one role that has left an indelible mark on audiences is his portrayal of Jesus in The passion of Christ. The actor poured his heart and soul into the production – literally. Caviezel remained motivated to commit to the project despite being injured several times on set. However, a whiplash from another actor’s whip during filming began to take its toll on him, and he began to feel like he embodied the very essence of evil. Also Read: 16 Things You Wouldn’t Believe Happened On Movie Sets Jim Caviezel suffered to shoot the film In The passion of Christ, Jim Caviezel portrayed Jesus Christ – as he undergoes the events leading up to his crucifixion. Following the New Testament narrative, the treacherous act of Judas (played by Luca Lionello) ultimately leads to Jesus’ demise at the hands of the Roman Empire. According to a report by Today, Jim Caviezel had to go through an eight-hour long makeup process for his role, which involved painstakingly reconstructing wounds all over his body, from head to toe. Director Mel Gibson had the cast of Roman Soldier deliver their lashes with an upside-down motion, hitting a whipping post placed behind Jim Caviezel. Unfortunately, one of the actors missed his target, inadvertently hitting Caviezel with the whip instead. “I may have been playing Jesus, but I felt like Satan at the time“, said the actor. However, the accidental lashing didn’t stop there. In post-production, special effects were used to augment the ends of the whips, while digitally created wounds were used to hide makeup effects. Also Read: 10 Actors Who Bled For Real For Movie Scenes Jim Caviezel suffered multiple injuries while filming Unfortunately, Jim Caviezel’s struggles didn’t end in the whipping. During filming, he had to be hung almost naked from a cross in freezing weather conditions for a long time. Additionally, lightning struck him while filming the Sermon on the Mount scene, adding to the already intense physical and emotional toll of his performance. Jim Caviezel also dislocated his shoulder while carrying the cross, alongside pneumonia, a lung infection and several other injuries. Despite these challenges, Caviezel remained resolute in his belief that his participation in the film was a worthy endeavour. The passion of Christ was Mel Gibson’s third foray behind the camera. He previously led The faceless man (1993) and Brave heart (1995). The religious-themed film was a huge box office hit, grossing over $612 million worldwide despite being produced on a modest budget of $30 million. The passion of Christ is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read: 10 Bizarre Accidents On Film Sets That Scared Actors Source: Checklist

