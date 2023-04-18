Offering advice at the time of graduation | News, Sports, Jobs

In 1980, country singer Mac Davis released what became a big hit: “Happiness is Lubbock, Texas, in my rear view mirror.” Before the ballad ends, Davis clarifies that it can be difficult for young people to know where to find happiness, even when it is in full view.

Thinking now about retirement, it could be that youthful dreams of future memories have driven many decisions, including those after high school or college. No doubt our parents worried about the future as they attended graduation ceremonies in the late 60s and early 70s. The assassinations of John and Bobby Kennedy, Dr. King , Vietnam War, “free love” and the political upheaval at the 1968 Chicago Democratic Political Convention must have worried parents at the time about what the future held for you and me – and perhaps what advice they might give us to this subject.

Here we are today, in an equally worrying time, concerned about the challenges our own children and grandchildren will face, as well as the kind of guidance we might offer at graduation. A letter written to one of my patients years ago might still provide some useful thoughts today for graduates considering what lies ahead. Here is the letter for your consideration and use if you wish:

April 2012

Dear John,

Ever since copies of your acceptance letters to MIT and Harvard were forwarded to me through a mutual friend, I have wanted to write to tell you how proud I am of you. What a thrill it must be to have wonderful opportunities straight ahead! You have no doubt received many accolades in addition to advice (both wanted and unwanted) about the future. While there’s probably no need to do more, you might not mind an old man sharing some thoughts with you about your future.

One day at a time. It is not uncommon to be overwhelmed when entering the shadow of a mountain that you are about to climb. Looking up, the summit may seem out of reach. While climbing, we may stumble or encounter obstacles that we had not anticipated. Take on these challenges one day at a time, putting one foot in front of the other. Tomorrow’s challenges will come soon enough.

Look both ways before crossing the street. As you climb your mountains, stop to rest and reflect. Appreciate how far you’ve come. Look up again and remember where you are going, then resume your day-to-day journey.

Stay connected. Life is full of valleys. It helps when you’re in one if you recognize it. Always remember that you will come out of the valley and others who care about you can help you. Lean on your family and friends (I hope you will consider us in this category) for help or advice when you need it. Don’t work so hard to isolate yourself.

Enjoy the trip. We know you will work hard and go far. But, arriving at a distant destination realizing you’ve left important things behind, like family, friendships, and fun, is a hollow triumph. Mix your goals and work with zest for life, because that’s one thing we can’t really change once it’s passed us by.

We will think of you during your university stay and beyond. We hope you will stay in touch and let us know how you are doing. We wish you the best.

Sincerely,

As graduation time approaches again, my wife, Rita, and I send our best wishes to the families and friends of all the graduates of the readers of this Minot Daily News column. We share the dream of all parents, families and friends – that their graduates spread their wings and soar into a future filled with success, fulfillment and happiness.