Eid Fashion 2023: Get inspired by Bollywood celebrities to enhance your party outfit





First post: April 18, 2023 08:41 IST Eid is fast approaching and everyone is waiting to bond over sumptuous meals, meet and greet friends and relatives. The joyous festival also sees people at their best in Written by Northeast Live Digital Office Eid is fast approaching and everyone is waiting to bond over sumptuous meals, meet and greet friends and relatives. The joyous festival also sees people show their best in ethnic ensembles. From women wearing stylish Anarkali suits to men unleashing their fashionable avatars in kurtas, Muslims everywhere are sparing no effort to add a glamorous quotient to the festivities.

If you don’t know what to wear this Eid-Ul-Fitr, you should definitely take inspiration from our Bollywood celebrities. We’ve rounded up some of the best ethnic looks worn by Tinsel Town actors, check it out. This Anarkali suit worn by Sonam Kapoor is perfect for Eid celebrations. If black is your color, then surely you should buy something like this suit. Sonam’s costume is from the House of Masaba collection by designer Masaba Gupta. Be sure to take a look at the embroidered chans on the costume. Sonam chose to complete her royal look with a pearl jewelry set, consisting of a choker, flowery earrings and a ring. Don’t want to go the extra mile with your Eid outfit? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Sara Ali Khan, who loves wearing ethnic outfits, sends big party vibes in this white gharara. Simple but classy, ​​right? She paired her costume with white jutis and minimal accessories. Remember when Kajol offers fashion advice for men, especially Shah Rukh Khan, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham saying, “Lucknow da kurta-Pathani salwar, tab lage mard warna lage bekaar?” SRK didn’t give up on the advice as he made a dashing entrance in black sherwani in the song ‘Bano Ki Saheli’. Men can recreate this evergreen look for Eid. Want to go all black this festive season? This ethnic set worn by Hrithik Roshan will definitely make you look like an Eid star. Hrithik layered the outfit with a sale jacket, which is the latest trend in men’s ethnic fashion. Indo-Western outfits can never go out of style. If you want to give a modern twist to an ethnic outfit, take a look at this set from Madhuri Dixit Nene. Madhuri looked exquisite in a gold embellished gharara jacket that featured intricate threads and embellishments. The contemporary design of her sleeveless jacket and gharara pants is a perfect fusion of traditional and modern fashion. These Bollywood inspired outfits will help you effortlessly stand out this Eid. (ANI) Also read: Class 1 boy rapes 3-year-old girl COMMENTS

