Poonam Dhillon: The actress who never planned to be a Bollywood star | trendy now

Poonam Dhillon, a veteran Bollywood actress, made her acting debut in Yash Chopra’s Trishul in 1978. The film had an all-star cast including Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Hema Malini, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Waheeda Rehman in a particular aspect. Although many aspiring actors dream of succeeding in Bollywood, Poonam never planned on pursuing a full-fledged career in the film industry. In a recent interview, Poonam revealed that when she agreed to do Trishul, she was still going to school and just saw the opportunity as an adventure. She was thrilled to work with such legendary actors and had no ego issues sharing the screen with them. Poonam shared that at the time, she had no idea about the films, their length, their roles or their significance. She never thought of it as her first film or as a way to launch her career. Instead, she just wanted to try once and then go back to her studies. After graduating from school, Poonam joined the university, but her talent did not go unnoticed by Yash Chopra. A few months at university, she received a call from Yash Chopra offering her a leading role in the drama Noorie, opposite Farooq Shaikh. The film, released in 1979, became a hit, especially for its music. Poonam was even nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the titular character. Throughout her career, Poonam has appeared in several other notable films including Sohni Mahiwal, Teri Kasam, Sting, Yeh Vaada Raha and Jai Shiv Shankar. In 2009, she participated in the third season of Bigg Boss and found herself second runner-up. More recently, Poonam appeared in the Netflix film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia. She also made her digital debut with Disney Hotstar’s web series Dil Bekaraar with Raj Babbar in 2021. Poonam’s journey in the film industry is unique as she never planned to be a Bollywood star. Her passion for acting led her to try her luck with Trishul which ultimately led to a successful career in the entertainment industry. She never let her success get to her head and always remained humble, even when working alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Poonam Dhillon’s story reminds us that sometimes the best things in life happen when we attempt an adventure. His talent and hard work has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the Indian film industry. – PTC PUNJABI

