Road closures for Kings coronation celebrations





Several roads in North East Lincolnshire will be closed to support celebrations and street parties for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. The coronation will take place on the morning of Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey, London. Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the capital to experience this unique and historic occasion, with millions more watching from home, across the UK and around the world. Between Saturday May 6 and Monday May 8, a number of road closures will be in place as communities in North East Lincolnshire come together to celebrate. There will be a minor road closure on Alexandra Road from the Yarra Road junction to the Sea View Street mini roundabout on Saturday 6th May. Organized by the Armed Forces Major Events Team (AFMET), people are invited to party from 3.30pm on Saturday May 6 at The Knoll in Cleethorpes. There will be live music and fireworks. Bring your family and friends and enjoy a picnic. Waltham Windmill will also be celebrating on Sunday, May 7, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with train rides, face painting, ice cream, picnics and more. No vehicles will be allowed on site. The following streets will also be closed for street parties: Saturday May 6 Bassett Street, Cleethorpes Sunday May 7 Crowhill Avenue, Cleethorpes

Signhills Avenue, Cleethorpes

Woodsley Avenue, Cleethorpes

St Mathews Road, Humberston

Achilles Road, Grimsby

Sanctuary Road, Grimsby Monday May 8 Reston Court, Cleethorpes Ways to get involved: According to the official resources on coronation.gov.uk, there are many ways to get involved and learn more about this historic event: Download the Official Coronation Playlist from Spotify

Try some of the coronation-themed recipes available on the official site, including Strawberry Ginger Trifle and Roasted Rack of Lamb. Here are some other ideas for young children to try: Create crafts – Children can create crafts such as wreaths, flags or banners to celebrate the coronation. They can use colored paper, paint, and stickers to create unique designs.

Dress Up – Children can dress up as kings, queens or princesses to join in the celebrations. Parents can use materials like cardboard, sequins, and fabric to make costumes.

Learn about British history – Children can learn about the history of the British monarchy by reading books, watching documentaries or films about previous coronations.

Host a tea party – A tea party is a great way to celebrate the coronation with the kids. Parents can host a tea party and include traditional British snacks such as scones and cucumber sandwiches.

Plan to watch the coronation – Kids can watch the coronation ceremony live on TV or online.

Create a time capsule – Kids can create a time capsule to remember the coronation in the future. They can include photos, newspaper clippings, and anything else that reminds them of the coronation. Officially across the UK, Coronation Big Lunches will bring communities together on May 7, and Resident Big Lunch packs are available to download from the Big Lunch website, www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-lunch. It has great ideas for planning a big lunch, food flag ideas, human bingo games, and conversation starters. The weekend of celebrations will end with the Big Help Out on May 8, which will highlight the impact of volunteerism. This will encourage people to get involved in activities organized by local community groups, organizations and charities. Organizations wishing to participate can register at https://thebighelpout.org.uk.

