The Arizona Coyotes have proposed a planned impact on the Tempe entertainment district

The deadline for residents to register for a May vote on the Arizona Coyotes’ new arena and entertainment district in Tempe passed Monday. (Photo courtesy of the Arizona Coyotes)

TEMPE As voters dropped off their registration forms for Mays’ vote on building the Arizona Coyotes Tempe entertainment district, questions still loom over the project’s potential benefits and costs to the city.

On Monday, two studies were released, one conducted by the Grand Canyon Institute (GCI) and the other by the ASU Seidman Research Institute at the WP Carey School of Business, which offer different insights based on their findings.

GCI study reviewed the effects of the new site and cited pressure the market might experience if the arena was built. Currently, the Phoenix metro area is home to two major arenas, Footprint Center and Gila River Arena. Building a third venue is likely to pit venues against each other for a limited number of events and give them all less leverage in negotiations for events and shows, according to the study.

Related story

He also noted that the assumption of 45 events plus hockey games for the arena may be optimistic and suggests that even if the number is reached, the loss of Footprint Center and Gila River Arena events could nullify any positive result of the new site. .

Meanwhile, an independent review by the Seidman Research Institute concluded that the Tempe Entertainment District can generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the city of Tempe.

The Seidman study points out that the construction of the arena would be financed by private funds. The review also concluded that Hunden Strategic Partners and Conventions, Sports & Leisure International (CSL) had in fact underestimated the revenue generated by the project for the city.

If the district doesn’t use tax money, it would be Arizona’s first privately funded arena. Using private capital would also prevent surcharges for residents who don’t visit any of the amenities the neighborhood offers to the city, according to the Seidman study.

A review of the draft Development and Disposition Agreement between the City of Tempe and Bluebird Development (on behalf of the Arizona Coyotes) suggests that project funding proposed for the new NHL arena will be different from professional sports facilities earlier ones built in the valley, according to the Seidman report. said. In particular, the Tempe Arena and related development does not require any new source of tax revenue or general fund obligations for the ratepayers of Tempe.

However, GCI’s review concluded that while Tempe would not lose money from its general fund if the project went ahead, the development would limit fund growth, according to the report.

For every $2.70 diverted from the city to the Community Facilities District (CFD), the city receives only $1 in new revenue due to new spending driven by the arena and music hall and its recirculation within of Tempe, said the Grand Canyon Institute.

On Saturday, Tempe 1st, an organization that opposes the Tempe Entertainment District because it does not want new billionaire subsidies, according to its website, released a statement on social media saying that approving the 301 proposals , 302 and 303 would allow Tempe to sell Coyotes owner Alex. Meruelo the town land for $25 an acre.

However, the post was removed after this idea was dispelled. The sale price is $25 per square foot and would result in a price of $50.37 million spread over four phases, according to the development and disposal agreement.

Monday marked the deadline to register for the May 16 election, and mail-in ballots are due out on Wednesday. Any voter who completes a mail-in ballot must return it by May 9 to be counted in the election. Ballots can also be returned to drop boxes or polling locations until the evening of May 16.