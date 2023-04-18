Writers Guild members vote to allow no-deal strike by May 1 – Deadline





WGA members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The vote, which was approved by nearly 98% of eligible voting members, authorizes the WGA West Board and WGA East Council to strike if a fair deal for a new film and television contract is not reached d here on May 1, when the current pact expires. The two sides are expected to resume negotiations at 2 p.m. PT today. The vote was: 9,020 (97.85%) for and 198 (2.15%) against. The total number of ballots cast was 9,218 (78.79% of eligible WGA members), setting a new record for turnout and percentage support in a vote to authorize a strike. “Our members have spoken,” the WGA bargaining committee told guild members. “You expressed your collective strength, your solidarity and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers. Building on this show of unity and determination, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair deal for all writers. Negotiations for a new contract with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which began on March 20, are now set to kick into high gear as the deadline for a deal approaches. When voting began last week, the guild said: “A vote to authorize a strike, particularly by a wide margin, gives the bargaining committee leverage to strike the best possible deal and gives leaders the power to declare a strike after the expiry of the contract, if necessary.” At that time, the guild said, “After several weeks at the bargaining table, [the studios] have failed to offer meaningful answers to major economic issues in one of the WGA’s main areas of work – screen, episodic television, and comedy-variety. They politely listened to our presentations and made small changes in just a few areas, almost entirely coupled with rollbacks intended to offset any gains. In short, the studios have shown no signs that they intend to resolve the issues that our members are determined to resolve in this negotiation. “ In 2017 – the last time strike authorization was taken – it was approved by 96.3% of the 6,310 writers who voted, with a record turnout of 67.5% of eligible WGA members. . The last WGA strike, launched in 2007, lasted 100 days. This authorization vote was approved by 90% of voters. Earlier today, the AMPTP said: “A vote to authorize a strike has always been part of the WGA’s plan, announced before the parties even exchanged proposals. Its inevitable ratification should surprise no one. Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable settlement. A deal is only possible if the Guild commits to focus on serious negotiations by engaging in thorough discussions of the issues with the companies and seeking reasonable compromises. At the start of the negotiations, the guild’s request template, which is a long list of general objectives, was divided into three categories. They understand: Remuneration and residuals Significant increase in minimum pay to address the devaluation of writing in all areas of television, new media and feature films.

Standardized compensation and residual conditions for feature films, whether released theatrically or via streaming.

Fight against the abuse of mini-rooms.

Ensure appropriate remuneration for writing television series throughout the pre-production, production and post-production process.

Expand scope protections to cover all TV writers.

Apply MBA minimums to comedy variety programs designed for new media.

Increased residuals for undercompensated reuse markets.

Restrict unpaid use of snippets. Pension plan and health fund Increase contributions to the pension scheme and health fund. Professional Standards and Employment Protection for Writers For feature contracts where compensation falls below a specified threshold, require weekly payment of compensation and a minimum of two milestones.

Strengthen the regulation of options and exclusivity in the employment contracts of television screenwriters.

Regulate the use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies.

Adopt measures to fight against discrimination and harassment and to promote pay equity

Review and develop all lists of arbitrators.

