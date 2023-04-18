When AIR started a “cold war” with Bollywood

On April 6, 2023, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) guidelines notified The Information Technology Amendment Rules, 2023. The Intermediary Digital Media Guidelines and Code of Ethics. This amendment gave the MeitY the power to notify a central government fact-checking unit. The fact-checking unit will identify false, false or misleading online content related to any central government activity.

This reignited the debate about freedom of expression and the power of the Union government to act in the interest of the general public. The opposition has opened a political front against the Modi government, alleging that the new amendment aims to restrict freedom of expression, gag the media and trample contrary views.

Moreover, they created a ruckus, claiming that the Modi government imposed an undeclared emergency. In the same breath, they hailed the previous administration of Congress as a beacon of liberty, brotherhood, inclusivity, tolerance for other ideologies, and near-absolute freedom of speech.

Going forward, they portray former Prime Minister JL Nehru as the embodiment of these righteous virtues. but is it? Was JL Nehru really tolerant and liberal towards other ideas, thought processes, cultures, traditions and art forms? The simple and short answer is NO. Here is a detailed example of his cynical and brutal oppression of the contrarian voice.

All India Radio banned Bollywood songs in 1952

In 1952, the so-called Liberal Nehru government imposed a bollywood songs ban, making the bizarre claim that she was ruining the younger generation”. Yes, you heard right. Under the guise of not letting western culture ruin our generations, the Nehru government took this totalitarian step. In fact, this true story was briefly touched on in the recently released web series Jubilee, which featured the fictionalized true story in a Cold War setting.

In 1952, All India Radio (AIR) banned Hindi film music from its airwaves. Sri Lanka-based Radio Ceylon found the right deal, seized this great opportunity and drew audiences to their Binaca Geetmala. The show was hosted by Ameen Sayani who became the savior of Hindi film music lovers.

But why did the AIR ban Hindi film music in the first place? Reports from this time explain that the then Minister of Information and Broadcasting, M. V. Keskar believed that Hindi film music was ‘Westernised’ and that Indians needed a dose of local classical music .

According to the Hindu, he said: “We must familiarize ourselves with our traditional music.” Furthermore, the Minister felt that the appreciation of classical music had “fallen” and was “on the verge of disappearing”. He added that the popularity of film music was ruining the younger generation, as it was influenced by non-Indian elements.

Initially, Mr. Keskar suggested that all songs to be released on AIR should be screened by the organization. And she added that if a song was played, it wouldn’t be named after the movie, because AIR wouldn’t advertise the movies. In no time, the film producers canceled the music rights granted to AIR, and soon after, there was no more Hindi film music to hear on the radio.

However, Sri Lanka-based Radio Ceylon launched its Hindi music station a few years ago. After the authoritarian ban by the Nehru government, Radio Ceylon became active and took full advantage of the opportunity to attract Hindi music lovers. During this period, Binaca Geetmala grew in popularity as the host, Ameen Sayani, presented the best songs of the day with interesting facts.

In 2012, Ameen Sayani declared that Radio Ceylon was in the right place at the right time. He added, “They (Radio Ceylon staff) knew that All India Radio had banned film music.” Thus, the decision to launch a Hindi service had to be deliberate.

Soon there was widespread opposition to the Nehru government’s decision, and with the unexpected popularity of Radio Ceylon, AIR finally decided to launch Vividh Bharti in 1957, which would play Hindi film songs. It was decided that nearly 80% of the time allotted for songs on the radio station would be devoted to Hindi film music.

The web series Jubilee recounts this incident, but in a fictional way. This shows that the banning of Hindi film music was a result of the ongoing Cold War between the United States and the USSR.

This suggests that the USSR wanted to use Indian movie stars to further its propaganda, which gained support from a section of the Indian government. And when Indian filmmakers did not pander to their whims and fancies, their music was banned by AIR.

In retaliation, the filmmakers handed over their business to Radio Ceylon, ironically backed by the United States. The Nehru government’s fanciful ban ended with the introduction of Vividh Bharti, who played Hindi film music.

The real story will put many to shame

Now, whenever the left ecosystem is faced with such hard facts, it finds reason to deny in the baseless argument that there is no need to go back to history and that we should instead focus on the present and look to the future. But the fact remains that the debate over striking the right balance between the freedom of citizens and the power of government to legislate for the common good of the public is ongoing and ever-changing, and history cannot be erased. In fact, history should be an integral part of our decision-making process.

And beware, this is just one example, and there are a plethora of examples to this effect. So, now it’s up to you whether Mr. Nehru was truly the embodiment of these virtuous virtues or whether the system fabricated and altered stories to create a false aura around him. I leave you with one saying:

When you have the system, you have the power to hide facts and convey half truths, propaganda and even lies as the only truth, and when Mughals can be presented as ‘great leaders’ then how Can JL Nehru be left behind to receive undeserved praise?

