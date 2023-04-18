Entertainment
When AIR started a “cold war” with Bollywood
On April 6, 2023, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) guidelines notified The Information Technology Amendment Rules, 2023. The Intermediary Digital Media Guidelines and Code of Ethics. This amendment gave the MeitY the power to notify a central government fact-checking unit. The fact-checking unit will identify false, false or misleading online content related to any central government activity.
This reignited the debate about freedom of expression and the power of the Union government to act in the interest of the general public. The opposition has opened a political front against the Modi government, alleging that the new amendment aims to restrict freedom of expression, gag the media and trample contrary views.
Moreover, they created a ruckus, claiming that the Modi government imposed an undeclared emergency. In the same breath, they hailed the previous administration of Congress as a beacon of liberty, brotherhood, inclusivity, tolerance for other ideologies, and near-absolute freedom of speech.
Going forward, they portray former Prime Minister JL Nehru as the embodiment of these righteous virtues. but is it? Was JL Nehru really tolerant and liberal towards other ideas, thought processes, cultures, traditions and art forms? The simple and short answer is NO. Here is a detailed example of his cynical and brutal oppression of the contrarian voice.
Also read: Prasar Bharati, who runs DD and All India Radio, had more engineers than journalists. Now that’s gonna change
All India Radio banned Bollywood songs in 1952
In 1952, the so-called Liberal Nehru government imposed a bollywood songs ban, making the bizarre claim that she was ruining the younger generation”. Yes, you heard right. Under the guise of not letting western culture ruin our generations, the Nehru government took this totalitarian step. In fact, this true story was briefly touched on in the recently released web series Jubilee, which featured the fictionalized true story in a Cold War setting.
In 1952, All India Radio (AIR) banned Hindi film music from its airwaves. Sri Lanka-based Radio Ceylon found the right deal, seized this great opportunity and drew audiences to their Binaca Geetmala. The show was hosted by Ameen Sayani who became the savior of Hindi film music lovers.
But why did the AIR ban Hindi film music in the first place? Reports from this time explain that the then Minister of Information and Broadcasting, M. V. Keskar believed that Hindi film music was ‘Westernised’ and that Indians needed a dose of local classical music .
According to the Hindu, he said: “We must familiarize ourselves with our traditional music.” Furthermore, the Minister felt that the appreciation of classical music had “fallen” and was “on the verge of disappearing”. He added that the popularity of film music was ruining the younger generation, as it was influenced by non-Indian elements.
Initially, Mr. Keskar suggested that all songs to be released on AIR should be screened by the organization. And she added that if a song was played, it wouldn’t be named after the movie, because AIR wouldn’t advertise the movies. In no time, the film producers canceled the music rights granted to AIR, and soon after, there was no more Hindi film music to hear on the radio.
Also Read: Authentic Tibet News, Prasar Bharati launches Tibetan World Service on All India Radio. Liberating Tibet in the minds of Indians?
However, Sri Lanka-based Radio Ceylon launched its Hindi music station a few years ago. After the authoritarian ban by the Nehru government, Radio Ceylon became active and took full advantage of the opportunity to attract Hindi music lovers. During this period, Binaca Geetmala grew in popularity as the host, Ameen Sayani, presented the best songs of the day with interesting facts.
In 2012, Ameen Sayani declared that Radio Ceylon was in the right place at the right time. He added, “They (Radio Ceylon staff) knew that All India Radio had banned film music.” Thus, the decision to launch a Hindi service had to be deliberate.
Soon there was widespread opposition to the Nehru government’s decision, and with the unexpected popularity of Radio Ceylon, AIR finally decided to launch Vividh Bharti in 1957, which would play Hindi film songs. It was decided that nearly 80% of the time allotted for songs on the radio station would be devoted to Hindi film music.
The web series Jubilee recounts this incident, but in a fictional way. This shows that the banning of Hindi film music was a result of the ongoing Cold War between the United States and the USSR.
This suggests that the USSR wanted to use Indian movie stars to further its propaganda, which gained support from a section of the Indian government. And when Indian filmmakers did not pander to their whims and fancies, their music was banned by AIR.
In retaliation, the filmmakers handed over their business to Radio Ceylon, ironically backed by the United States. The Nehru government’s fanciful ban ended with the introduction of Vividh Bharti, who played Hindi film music.
Also Read: Nehrus Historic Blunder: Why Balochistan Remains Disconnected From India
The real story will put many to shame
Now, whenever the left ecosystem is faced with such hard facts, it finds reason to deny in the baseless argument that there is no need to go back to history and that we should instead focus on the present and look to the future. But the fact remains that the debate over striking the right balance between the freedom of citizens and the power of government to legislate for the common good of the public is ongoing and ever-changing, and history cannot be erased. In fact, history should be an integral part of our decision-making process.
And beware, this is just one example, and there are a plethora of examples to this effect. So, now it’s up to you whether Mr. Nehru was truly the embodiment of these virtuous virtues or whether the system fabricated and altered stories to create a false aura around him. I leave you with one saying:
When you have the system, you have the power to hide facts and convey half truths, propaganda and even lies as the only truth, and when Mughals can be presented as ‘great leaders’ then how Can JL Nehru be left behind to receive undeserved praise?
Supports TFI:
Support us to strengthen the good ideology of cultural nationalism by purchasing the best quality clothes fromTFI-STORE.COM
Also watch:
|
Sources
2/ https://tfipost.com/2023/04/vividh-bharatis-jubilee-connection-when-air-triggered-a-cold-war-with-bollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal received her PhD at the age of 22
- 5 new AI tools and why they matter to marketers
- Is there a relationship between maternal diet and gestational age at birth weight?
- The Indonesian President called on ESK companies to participate in the new metropolis project
- Joe Bidens Show lacks entertainment value
- After a lifetime of being around hockey, Tyler Liffrig leads the NCAA title game
- Police search for men who posed as gas workers and robbed Peoria home
- The 21st International Experts Exchange Conference Opens in Shenzhen
- The STD epidemic gets worse. SARS-CoV-2 surges in hospitals
- Advertisements pitting Governor Ron DeSantis against Donald Trump
- US News delays publication of highly anticipated law school rankings
- So, is every celebrity an actor now?