The director of Stargate surprised by a child actor… 24 years later!





Stargate SG-1: “Show and Tell” Our friends from the Stargate Legacy interview show “Dial the Gate” and the long-running Gatecon fan convention gave fans a real treat at last fall’s event. They hosted a special live event with brothers Peter and David DeLuise, who talked about their famously funny family, growing up with their father – legendary actor and comedian Dom DeLuise – and their work on Stargate SG-1. David played Sam Carter’s boyfriend, Pete Shanahan, beginning in the show’s seventh season. Peter was a longtime director, writer and producer for the series, directing 27 episodes of SG-1. One of the first episodes of Peter DeLuise’s series was 1998’s “Show and Tell,” which saw a mysterious young boy arrive through the Stargate to warn Earth of an impending attack by unseen aliens. Young “Charlie” was played by The X-Files actor Jeff Gulkawho was 11 when the episode was filmed. Twenty-four years after working together on stargate, the actor and director were reunited at Gatecon when Gulka surprised DeLuise live on stage. Discover this very special moment: After their reunion, the DeLuise brothers also answered questions from fans of the series. A fan asked how Peter managed guest star Michael Welch (as Mini-Jack in the episode “Fragile Balance”). And the brothers also shared their impressions of each other. So why does Peter DeLuise think fans keep watching the show and come to conventions after 25 years? The director attributes a large part to the quality of the series, of course, as well as the fact that it is not excessively date. “It’s a testament to the quality of the show when people can still enjoy it, and they can present it to their kids, and it still holds up like no ‘period,'” he told the crowd. “I did a show called 21 jump street as a much younger person – but because we were trying to be more fashionable, a lot of things we did on the show just don’t hold up. They look, frankly, ridiculous… including my mullet hair! He added that the continued fan support for Stargate is a great signal for The Powers That Be to reinvest in something new for the franchise. “If the material holds up, over time, it’s a testament to [the show],” he said. “And then if people still follow the show, and are still invested, that’s another reason to bring it back.” Don’t miss the full conversation with Peter and David DeLuise on stage at Gatecon right now on “Dial the Door” on Youtube. While you’re at it, subscribe to GateWorld on YouTube for more new content and video clips every week.

