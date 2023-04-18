Jonathan Majors dropped by manager after arrest

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his longtime management company Entertainment 360, Deadline reported for the first time. The company reportedly chose to sever ties with Majors due to his arrest in New York following a domestic dispute in March. Publicists for the Lede Company majors also waived representation of the actor. IndieWire has reached out to both companies for comment.

Majors was arrested March 25 after NYPD officers showed up at his home in response to a 911 call following a dispute he had with an unnamed 30-year-old woman. The woman was taken to hospital with what was described as “minor head and neck injuries”, and Majors was charged with assault, strangulation and harassment. Majors is scheduled to appear in court on May 8 to contest the charges.

In addition to the legal question of his innocence or guilt, many entertainment industry watchers have speculated on if and when various power players would begin to sever their ties with the Majors. Marvel Studios has built its next slate of Phase Five movies around Majors’ Kang the Conqueror character. Majors first played the role in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and signed on to reprise it in several later films. The arc is set to culminate with 2025’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and 2026’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.” Marvel Studios has yet to comment on Majors’ arrest.

Majors maintained his innocence throughout the process, and his legal team said they had additional evidence that could exonerate him.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and there is evidence that he was the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney said in a statement provided to IndieWire after the arrest. . “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, testimonies from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman retracting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her in any way. Unfortunately, this incident happened because this woman was having an emotional breakdown, for which she was taken to hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and that is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We anticipate that these charges will soon be dropped.

