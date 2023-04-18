Futurama has a cosmic reach in its adventures, throwing the Planet Express crew across the universe and through different dimensions over the years. But even as the show questioned the meaning of life or considered the depths of creation, it also made sure to mock the conventions of ordinary life. One of the show’s most consistent ways of parodying 21st-century culture from a 31st-century perspective is to use the entertainment industry — with Futurama riffing on all kinds of TV shows and movies over the years.

Futurama made broad jokes about certain topics in Hollywood for laughs. At the same time, it focuses on other elements of the entertainment world with more pointed commentary. Here are all the ways Futurama has torn Hollywood apart over the years and why it’s even more successful than The simpsons‘ pop culture commentary.

Futurama’s Calculon is nothing but a lengthy Hollywood dig

Introduced in season 1’s “I, Roommate”, Calculon is the star of All my routes, a very popular soap opera in the universe. Voiced by Maurice LaMarche (who also plays Kif Kroker and Futurama, among others, witty news anchor Morbo), Calculon is a riff on self-proclaimed, conceited comedians. He has a long history as one of the “great acting robots” in history. That’s because he’s quietly centuries old, having fallen victim to the Were-Car from Season 2’s “The Honking.” But even that reveal mocked performers who tried to conceal their age from the public.

Caluclon serves as Futuramashow business’s most cohesive parody, with many episodes featuring gags about the boring nature of his feature film, his flippant decisions to change dialogue on the set of All my routes and his willingness to die on stage for a chance to win an award. His vanity was a frequent source of comedy until Comedy Central’s final season, when he poisoned himself during a performance of the Eternally Adaptable. Romeo and Juliet to try and win a prize in season 7’s “The Thief of Baghead”. This set up Calculon’s most emotionally resonant episode, “Calculon 2.0”, in which he was briefly revived and forced to show of empathy to deliver a low-key performance – only to be killed again almost instantly.

Harold Zoid is a Tragic Hollywood Story Told in a Goofy Way

John Zoidberg is one of by Futurama most important secondary characters. He is Planet Express’ medical expert (despite his limited understanding of human anatomy). But throughout the series, it’s revealed that his dream was to get into comedy – something he proves to be poorly gifted at, in another aspect of Zoidberg’s horribly tragic backstory. Season 3’s “That’s Lobstertainment” revealed that Zoidberg’s passion for comedy stemmed in part from an appreciation for his uncle Harold, who had been a star of early silent hologram films.

Harold Zoid – played by The simpsons And hello tomorrow! star Hank Azaria – was a direct riff on Harold Lloyd, one of the most important figures of early American cinema. Unlike Lloyd, who successfully transitioned to the “talkies” that became the industry standard, Zoid was left behind and largely forgotten. It paid tribute to the number of early movie stars who also couldn’t make the switch and lost their careers as a result. Harold Zoid’s big comeback attempt – a prestige image featuring himself and Calculon – was itself a parody of the kind of movies that “automatically” win awards because Calculon continued to expect he does even after completely bombarding the box office.

Bender is a bad influence on viewers

Futurama Season 4’s “Bender Shouldn’t Be Allowed On TV” saw Bender become a big TV star on All my circuits. Young audiences tried to emulate his rambunctious and destructive nature, leading Professor Farnsworth and Bender’s eventual guardian, Hermes Conrad, to launch an initiative to have Bender removed from television, citing him as a bad influence. The episode highlighted the impact television and culture can have on impressionable young people and poked fun at both sides of the debate.

While the studio was doing All my circuits was described as ruthless and indifferent – even going so far as to keep Bender on screen at gunpoint – Bender also pointed out the hypocrisy of the parents, who complained about Bender’s influence on their children while not providing them with appropriate care. Of course, this was filtered through Bender’s cynical and dark perspective, leading him to give a heartfelt talk about hitting children – because even at his most sincere, Bender is a bit horrifying.

Langdon Cobb turned an Oscar-winning actor into a monster

Season 7’s “The Thief of Baghead” also had by Futurama the film industry’s sharpest parody, with the plot centering around Bender getting a job as a paparazzi photographer. He grabbed a photo of Langdon Cobb, the most famous actor of the 31st century, who kept his face hidden behind a paper bag. Lang apparently obscured his identity because he believed in “process” – poking fun at actors who got too attached to their roles. But the series took this to the extreme by making Cobb a monster who consumed the life force of others when they saw his true form.

Cobb had many one-character parodies. The show even poked fun at Tinseltown’s standard architecture with Bender’s hope that Cobb’s “tacky Hollywood mansion [has] the obligatory… yes! Tuscan-inspired pergola!” He was also shown playing many alien roles that had previously been introduced in the series such as Rigel-7 (reimagined as a Brave heart-Scottish epic style), which could be seen as a reference to the cinematic appropriation of other cultures. He is even very good at the arrogance of the super-successful, because his ego has inflated so much that he literally exploded. Through characters like Cobb and Calculon, Futurama has always teased Hollywood and been better at it.