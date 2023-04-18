Entertainment
‘Amitabh Bachchan at this age…’
published by: Shrishti Negi
Last update: April 18, 2023, 10:40 a.m. HST
Asha Parekh says she is not interested in playing mother or sister roles in movies.
Asha Parekh has expressed her concerns over the lack of good roles for senior actresses in Bollywood.
Legendary actresses Asha Parekh and Tanuja believe that Bollywood prefers its heroes to heroines. They think veteran male actors always get big roles, while nothing new is written for senior female stars. Parekh and Tanuja were interacting during a Maitri: Female First Collective session where the two discussed their careers and the challenges women face in the industry. Asha Parekh said that for women at that time, marriage meant the end of their career.
For women of that time, it was as if they got married, their career was over. Now, that is no longer the case. So the heroes are maybe 50 or 55 years old, they work with 20 year olds and it is acceptable till today, said Asha Parekh. She even gave the example of Amitabh Bachchan and said that although the filmmakers offered them roles, they were totally left out.
Today, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, at this age too, we write roles for him. Why don’t people write roles for us? We should also have important roles for the film. That is not here. Either we play mother or sister Who is interested? To this, Tanuja added, Or now they were given grandmotherly roles.
They even pointed out the lack of basic equipment when they were young and had just started working. They mentioned that the modern studios had only one bathroom and were not in good condition.
Tanuja added that women today can talk openly about the lack of bathrooms but back then it was like not talking. Parekh added: Now we have vans, so today, even now, we have 15 girls in the crew, that’s no problem. But at that time, we didn’t have enough toilets.”
The actresses even pointed out the pay disparity in Bollywood. Not even Hollywood was able to do that, Tanuja said.
Tanuja has appeared in several movies like Anubhav, Do Chor, Mere Jeevan Sathi among others while Parekh rose to fame with her iconic movies like Teesri Manzi, Caravan.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/asha-parekh-slams-bollywood-over-lack-of-roles-for-senior-actresses-amitabh-bachchan-at-this-age-7573897.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
