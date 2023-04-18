Why do Hollywood writers vote to strike?





A writers’ strike could soon hit Hollywood for the first time in more than 15 years. Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike? In recent weeks, the Writers Guild of America negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios, for a new contract. They do so every three years, but this time, members of the writers’ guild are threatening to go on strike if many demands, largely over how they are paid, are not met. The WGA argued that changes in compensation were needed due to the rise of streaming in Hollywood. “Companies have taken advantage of the streaming transition to underpay writers, creating more precarious and lower-paying models for writers’ work,” said the the guild said. According to a WGA report, half of TV screenwriters earn minimum wage today, up from 33% a decade ago, and in TV staff today, “more screenwriters are working minimum wage, regardless of experience”. In addition, the median weekly salary of writer-producers has decreased by 23% over the last decade after adjusting for inflation, the remuneration of writers has decreased by 14% since 2018 when adjusting for inflation, most writers for streaming shows “earn less per season due to shorter work periods,” and writers of comedy variety shows made for streaming don’t have the same protections as their colleagues, the company said. WGA. A request template released by the guild and endorsed by its members included a significant increase in minimum screenwriter pay, standardized residual pay whether a film was released theatrically or on streaming, and a crackdown on “mini-theater abuse”. It usually refers to a practice where a small group of writers are hired to work on a large-scale TV show for a shorter period of time, often before the series has been commissioned, instead of being given more steady work in a room. complete writers. “Really, all it is is to say, ‘I want you to do all this valuable work, just crammed into the fewest number of weeks I can get from you and pay you the lowest amount. envisioned,” Ellen, deputy executive director of the WGA. Stutzman said The Hollywood Reporter.

Other demands included increased contributions to pension plans and health funds, ensuring that writers are properly compensated throughout the process of making a show, from pre-production to post-production. , and the adoption of measures to “combat discrimination and harassment and promote pay equity”. WGA Member Tian Jun Gu describe negotiations as an “investment in the future” to ensure that “our industry is one in which it is viable to live and work”. Where are the negotiations? Contract negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP began on March 20. But on April 11, WGA bargaining committee member Eric Heisserer says that after several weeks, the companies have so far “refused to engage with us in any meaningful way”. Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, another bargaining committee member, added that “corporations have never taken our issues seriously without at least the threat of a fight,” so she told the writers that voting to allow a strike would allow us “to return to the negotiating table”. with your power behind us.” Meanwhile, the AMPTP said he approaches the negotiations with “the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority”, adding: “The objective is to keep production active so that we can all continue to work and continue to offer consumers the best entertainment product available in the world.” The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, recently said he “hopes” a deal can be reached that is “fair to all parties”, but he added“We assume the worst from a business perspective.” What happens now that a strike is authorized? From April 11 to April 17, members of the WGA voted massively authorize a strike. The list of names that approved strike authorization included an Oscar winner Everything everywhere all at once director Daniel Kwan. “It’s about maintaining a healthy middle/working class of writers in our industry,” he tweeted. “It’s about showing our collective strength as new technologies threaten to take away our influence.” However, this does not guarantee that a strike will occur, merely giving WGA leaders the ability to call one if a new contract is not negotiated on time. In 2021, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees also voted to authorize a national strike, but this ended up being avoided after the union managed to strike a deal with the studios. The WGA also avoided a strike in 2017, even after a leave vote, after striking a new three-year deal at the last minute. How might this affect film and television production? The last writers’ strike was in 2007 and lasted 100 days, during which time TV production came to a standstill across the industry. If a strike continues this year and lasts for a similar amount of time, expect to see tangible effects on some major shows and movies, including potential delays, depending on where they are in their production schedule. . During the previous strikeFor example, Saturday Night Live stopped broadcasting all the time, so there might not be another SNL episode this season if another strike occurs. Other shows, breaking Bad For Lostaired abbreviated seasons following the 2007 strike. When could a strike start? A new contractual agreement must be reached by May 1, as that is when the current contract will expire. So, after this week’s authorization vote, if there is no agreement by then, a strike could start on May 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/feature/briefing/1022735/2023-writers-strike The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related