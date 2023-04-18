BT EXCLUSIVE: Apple CEO Tim Cook bets big on India and picks Vadapav and Bollywood as his favorites





Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook opened the company’s first-ever retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday. Speaking on the sidelines of the store opening, Cook told Business Today he was betting big on India and would choose Mumbai’s ‘vada pav’ over New York’s ‘hot dog’ n any day. Cook also said that if given a choice between Hollywood and Bollywood, he would choose the latter even though it is a tough choice. In a quick chat with BT, when asked about his favorite Apple product, he said: “It will be like choosing between children. So, I can’t do that. Every time I travel, I carry my phone in my pocket, I have the Apple Watch on my wrist, my iPad and my Macbook in my bag.” When asked what were the 3 things he loved most about India, Cook replied that it was the culture of India that turned him on, the people, and a feeling that he was struggling. to describe. “It’s a feeling you get when you’re here and only feel when you’re here. It’s hard to describe,” noted the Apple CEO. He also exclaimed that his trip to India was after a very long interval but his next trip will be very soon. Cook first visited India in 2016, months before the company started manufacturing iPhones in the country. And, his current visit is for the grand opening of the company’s first-ever retail store in Mumbai, the Apple BKC. Mumbai’s energy, creativity and passion are incredible! We are delighted to open Apple BKC, our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023 Cook opened the doors to the store along with Apple’s senior vice president, Diedre O’Brien. He arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening and was seen enjoying a vada pav with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. THANKS @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav, it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGA Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023 He was later seen with Mumbai’s elite and Bollywood personalities at a closed-door concert held at the Apple store on the eve of its opening. Cook also met the Ambani family on Monday. He is now on his way to inaugurate Saket’s second store in Delhi. According to reports, he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a pleasure to meet Mr. @tim_cookgeneral manager of @Apple Inc. and my dear friend @anilkumble1074 at India’s first-ever Apple Store in Mumbai.#appleevent #AppleStore #Bombay pic.twitter.com/97vIwJLO0Z Nilesh M. Kulkarni (@NileshMKulkarni) April 17, 2023 Read:Apple fans gather in Mumbai: Here’s what a man did to the store

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/story/bt-exclusive-apple-ceo-tim-cook-bets-big-on-india-picks-vadapav-and-bollywood-as-his-favourites-377882-2023-04-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related