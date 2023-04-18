Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 23-29

April 23: Actor Lee Majors (Six Million Dollar Man) turns 84. Actor Blair Brown is 76 years old. Actor Joyce DeWitt (Threes Company) is 74 years old. Actor James Russo is 70 years old. Director Michael Moore is 69 years old. Actor Judy Davis is 68 years old. Valerie Bertinelli is 63 years old. Actor Craig Sheffer (One Tree Hill, Into the West) is 63 years old. Comedian George Lopez is 62 years old. Actress Melina Kanakaredes (The Resident, Providence) is 56 years old. Sugar Ray drummer Stan Frazier is 55. Sons of the Desert guitarist Tim Womack is 55. Actor Scott Bairstow (Party of Five) is 53 years old. Actor John Lutz (30 Rock) is 50 years old. The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner are 47. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena (The Marine) is 46. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 46 years old. Actor Kal Penn (House MD, Harold and Kumar) is 46 years old. Singer Taio Cruz is 40 years old. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer (Chicago PD, Chicago Fire) is 39 years old. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War on Drugs is 36 years old. Actor Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) is 33 years old. Actor Matthew Underwood (Zoey 101) is 33 years old. Model Gigi Hadid is 28 years old. Greta Van Fleet musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka are 27 years old. Actor Charlie Rowe (Salvation) is 27 years old.

April 24: Actress Shirley MacLaine turns 89. Actress-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 81 years old. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 80. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 78 years old. Singer Ann Peebles is 76 years old. Actor Eric Bogosian is 70 years old. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 69 years old. Actor Michael OKeefe (Roseanne) is 68 years old. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 66 years old. Actor Glenn Morshower (24) is 64 years old. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 60 years old. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 59 years old. Actor Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond, Amistad) is 59 years old. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 56 years old. Spin Doctors drummer Aaron Comess is 55. Actor Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) is 55 years old. Actor Melinda Clarke (The OC) is 54 years old. Actor Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) is 54 years old. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 52 years old. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and Alter Bridge is 50 years old. Actor Derek Luke (Madea Goes To Jail, Friday Night Lights) is 49. Actor Thad Luckinbill (12 Strong, The Young and the Restless) is 48. Actor Eric Balfour (24) is 46. Actor Rebecca Mader (No Ordinary Family, Lost) is 46 years old. Actor Reagan Gomez (Queen Sugar, The Parent Hood) is 43 years old. Actor Austin Nichols (One Tree Hill) is 43 years old. Actor Sasha Barrese (The Hangover) is 42 years old. -All-American Rejects bassist Tyson Ritter is 39. Country singer Carly Pearce is 33. Actor Joe Keery (Stranger Things) is 31 years old. Actor Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games) is 31 years old. Actor Doc Shaw (House of Payne, The Suite Life on Deck) is 31 years old. Actor Jordan Fisher (Liv and Maddie, Rent: Live) is 29 years old.

April 25: Actor Al Pacino turns 83. Dancing With The Stars judge Len Goodman is 79. Creedence Clearwater Revisited bassist Stu Cook is 78. ABBA singer Bjorn Ulvaeus is 78 years old. Actor Talia Shire is 78 years old. ) is 76 years old. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 69. Actor Hank Azaria (The Simpsons) is 59 years old. Erasure singer Andy Bell is 59 years old. Bassist Eric Avery (Janes Addiction) is 58 years old. Joey and Rory guitarist Rory Feek is 58 years old. Former Early Show host Jane Clayson is 56. Actress Gina Torres (I Think I Love My Wife) is 54. Actor Renee Zellweger is 54 years old. Watch) is 53 years old. Actress Emily Bergl (Southland) is 48 years old. Actress Marguerite Moreau (The OC, Life As We Know It) is 46 years old. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 43 years old. Actress Allisyn Snyder (AP Bio, Sonny With A Chance) is 27. Actor Jayden Rey (The Conners) is 14 years old.

April 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett turns 90. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 85 years old. Frontman Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 85. Singer Gary Wright is 80 years old. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) is 65 years old. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 63 years old. Actor Joan Chen (Twin Peaks) is 62 years old. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 62 years old. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 61 years old. Actor Jet Li is 60 years old. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 59 years old. Actor and comedian Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, The King of Queens) is 58 years old. Little Texas keyboardist Jeff Huskins is 57. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets and Lies movies) is 56 years old. is 55 years old. TLC singer T-Boz is 53 years old. Actor Shondrella Avery (Napoleon Dynamite) is 52 years old. Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus is 52 years old. Actor Simbi Kali (3rd Rock From the Sun) is 52 years old. Pinmonkey bassist Michael Jeffers is 51. Incubus drummer Jose Pasillas is 47. Actor Jason Earles (Hannah Montana) is 46 years old. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (Barbershop) is 46 years old. Actor Amin Joseph (Snowfall) is 46 years old. Actor Tom Welling (Smallville) is 46 years old. Actor Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black, Weeds) is 45. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight, Mike and Molly) is 44 years old. Actor Jordana Brewster (The Fast and The Furious) is 43 years old. Actor Stana Katic (Castle) is 43 years old. Actor Marnette Patterson (Something So Right) is 43 years old. Actor Channing Tatum (Magic Mike, Step Up) is 43 years old. Actor Emily Wickersham (NCIS) is 39 years old. Actor Aaron Meeks (Soul Food) is 37 years old. Frenship musician James Sunderland is 36 years old. .

April 27: Actor Anouk Aimee (A man and a woman) is 91 years old. B-52 singer Kate Pierson is 75. Frontman Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 74. Actor Douglas Sheehan (Knots Landing) is 74 years old. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 72 years old. Singer Sheena Easton is 64 years old. Actor James Le Gros (Ally McBeal) is 61 years old. Big Head Todd and the Monsters bassist Rob Squires is 58. The singer Mica Paris is 54 years old. Actor David Lascher (Sabrina, The Teenage Witch) is 51. Actor Maura West (General Hospital) is 51 years old. Actor Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) is 47. My Morning Jacket drummer Patrick Hallahan is 45. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 45. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 44 years old. Bassist Joseph Pope the Third of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 44 years old. Brothers Osborne guitarist John Osborne is 41. Actor Francis Capra (Veronica Mars) is 40 years old. Actor Ari Graynor (Nick and Norahs Infinite Playlist) is 40 years old. Fall Out Boy singer-guitarist Patrick Stump is 39. Actress Sheila Vand (24: Legacy) is 38. Actress Jenna Coleman (Victoria, Doctor Who) is 37 years old. Karmin singer Nick Noonan is 37 years old. Actor William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia) is 36 years old. Singer Lizzo is 35 years old. Actress Emily Rios (Breaking Bad) is 34 years old.

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret turns 82. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (CSI) is 74 years old. Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is 73. Actor Mary McDonnell is 71 years old. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 70 years old. Rapper Too Short is 57 years old. Actor Bridget Moynahan (Blue Bloods) is 52 years old. Actor Chris Young is 52 years old. Goodie Mob rapper Big Gipp is 51. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (Law and Order) is 50 years old. Actor Jorge Garcia (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) is 50 years old. Actor Penelope Cruz is 49 years old. Actor Nate Richert (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) is 45. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (The Property Brothers) are 45. Actor Jessica Alba is 42 years old. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) is 41. Actress Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee) is 37. Actress Aleisha Allen (School of Rock, Are We There Yet?) is 32 years old.

April 29: Actor Keith Baxter turns 90. Lead singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 81. Country singer Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys is 80. Singer Tommy James is 76 years old. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 69 years old. Actor Kate Mulgrew (Orange is the New Black, Star Trek: Voyager) is 68. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 66 years old. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is 65 years old. Actor Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch) is 65. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 60. , Boston Common) is 57 years old. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 55. Actor Paul Adelstein (Private Practice) is 54 years old. Actor Uma Thurman is 53 years old. Rapper Master P is 53 years old. Actor Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) is 52 years old. Country singer James Bonamy is 51 years old. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 51 years old. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries turns 50. Actor Tyler Labine (New Amsterdam) is 45 years old. Actor Megan Boone (The Blacklist) is 40 years old. Actor Zane Carney (Daves World) is 38. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 37. The Foxes singer is 34 years old. Actress Grace Kaufman (Man with a Plan) is 21 years old.