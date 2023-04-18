Assault Charges Hit Marvel Star Jonathan Majors As Talent Manager Drops Actor – OutKick





The failing Marvel Cinematic Universe received another blow after ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Loki’ actor Jonathan Majors was dumped by his talent manager weeks after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. Majors was charged with physically assaulting a woman during an altercation in New York City on March 26. The 33-year-old actor faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. Jonathan Majors faces serious charges Deadline reported on Monday that Majors had been dropped by both his talent agency, Entertainment 360, and his PR manager, The Lede Company. Authorities said the woman had “visible injuries” to her face and neck. She accused Majors of slapping her and putting his hands on her neck. Jonathan Majors attends the UK Gala Screening of ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) Companies pull their stocks on the majors Hours after the arrest, Majors’ legal representative claimed he had video footage and text messages from the victim that could dismiss the charges. The charges against Majors remain active since the representative’s claim three weeks ago. Jonathan Majors’ criminal defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement after his arrest. “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” said Chaudry. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her at all.” Disney is reportedly discussing the matter, and rumors are circulating that Marvel has a contingency plan in case Majors is dropped. Playing the character “Kang the Conqueror,” Majors was cast as the centerpiece of the MCU’s Infinity Saga as the new big bad. Marvel could soon see its plan for the next few years implode if the accusations turn out to be true against Majors. The U.S. Army apparently fired its entire stock of Majors after featuring it in a commercial series. The Armys Overcoming Obstacles and Pushing Tomorrow ads featuring majors were part of a $117 million ad buy after army recruiting numbers fell 25% below their target last year. After a record-breaking streak for the MCU from 2008’s “Iron Man” to 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Marvel/Disney has struggled to attract massive audiences by ramping up its PC messaging, both on the small and big screen.

