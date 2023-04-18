Exclusive | Priyanka Chopra says casting in Bollywood shouldn’t depend on ‘politics and drama’: ‘No side should rule it’





Actor Priyanka Chopra is in the mood to shake things up and inspire course correction. After making her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2002, Priyanka has become one of the biggest female stars of the generation. That is, until she felt “cornered” in Bollywood and decided to pursue a career in the West, as she claimed in a recent interview.

Her recent revelations that she was facing opposition in the Hindi film industry as people stopped casting her in films, eventually forcing her to go to the West, have reignited conversations about how the industry works. cinematic – its politics, its nepotistic nature, its gatekeeper attitude and its cliques. . In an interview with indianexpress.com, Priyanka Chopra discussed how to make Bollywood a safe space for outsiders, who don’t come with the safety net of a movie family. The actor, who is currently awaiting the release of his mega series Prima Video Citadelsaid change begins with dismantling the domestic politics that often dictate casting in movies. “I think it’s important to have conversations about opportunity and merit. Now that we live in the world of streaming, there’s so much more. The Hindi film industry has changed so much over the past five to ten years. You’ve got so much talent – writers, directors, actors that come from outside the industry. When I started, that wasn’t the case at all. So I think I’m having conversations about that the workplace should be merit-based, that the workplace should be a positive environment, that casting should be the job of a casting director instead of politics and drama,” said the actor. Priyanka Chopra, who moved to the United States and bagged projects like the TV series Quantico (2015) and feature films including Dwayne Johnson’s starring Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections, said that for the industry to be a safe workspace, opportunities should only be based on merit, not favouritism. Today, notes Priyanka, if there is a strong influx of outsiders in the industry, it is because her generation of actors “fought for it”. “I think having these conversations is really, really important so that there aren’t camps that really govern the casting and it’s done because of merit and because the audience wants to watch people. I am so excited to be able to see so many new faces from outside (film industry) and different parts of the country who have come into Hindi language entertainment. It gives me such joy to be able to see this in my own career. And it happened because my generation of actors fought for it,” she added. Earlier, while speaking with Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka shared that she felt cornered in Bollywood and also had “beef” with people in the industry. There were no names, but the claims were damaging, where Priyanka said she was “not good at playing this game” and was tired of “politics”. I was pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people who didn’t cast me, I had a hard time with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and I said that I needed a break. This music story gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, no desire for films that I didn’t want but I would need to hit on certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require crawling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like doing that, she said in the interview. Citadel casts Priyanka Chopra as elite spy Nadia Sinh opposite Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, who plays Mason Kane in the globetrotting series. It is produced by the Russo Brothers (filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo) AGBO and showrunner David Weil. The ambitious spy drama is set to debut on April 28.

