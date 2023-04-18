Jassie Gill says Diljit helped change the way Sardars were perceived in Bollywood | Bollywood





In the upcoming Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Jassie Gill plays one of Salman’s brothers in the film. The Hindi feature film is one of the biggest movies the singer-actor has been in. He is one of many Punjabi actors, including Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu, who balance their time between the two industries. Jassie credited Diljit with changing the way Punjabi artists were viewed in Bollywood. Previously, they were mostly stereotyped as comic relief in Hindi films. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh shares a behind-the-scenes look at the Coachella performance and poses with Diplo. See the pictures)

Jassie Gill credits actor Diljit Dosanjh with changing the way Punjabi artists were viewed in Bollywood. After her film debut in the Punjabi comedy Mrs & Mrs 420, Jassie mostly worked in her mother tongue. He made his Hindi film debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi in 2018 alongside Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra and Ali Fazal. Jassie also acted in Hindi movies Panga (2020) with Kangana Ranaut and Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? (2021). Dijit made her Hindi debut with Udta Punjab (2016). Jassie and Diljit have also lent their voices to several Bollywood soundtracks. Speaking to Mid-Day, the singer-actor shared, “We used to talk about it in Punjab. Earlier in Bollywood, Sardars were shown as comedians. Their looks weren’t even authentic, especially the way they wore turbans. We are grateful to Diljit paaji for changing this. He showed people that Punjabis are not comedians, they are elegant [and created awareness] on the kind of work they do.” Diljit made history this weekend by becoming the first Punjabi artist to debut at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. DJ Diplo was also seen attending the singer-actor’s performance on Sunday. While Diljit and Jassie never worked together, the Punjabi singer-actors kept in touch in small regional industry. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu. Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam also play Salman’s brothers, while Shehnaaz Gill, Virali Bhatnagar and Palak Tiwari play their love interests. Shehnaaz and Palak make their Bollywood debut with the film produced by Salman.

