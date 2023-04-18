Punjab Kings star Shahrukh Khan reveals why his family named him after the Bollywood actor

Punjab Kings swashbuckler Shahrukh Khan played a game-winning cameo in their two-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday 15th April.

Chasing 160, the Kings rolled over Sikandar Razas 57 on 41 balls and Shahrukhs undefeated 10 balls 23 to chase the target with three balls to spare. Earlier, KL Rahul scored 74 from 56 balls and Kyle Mayers 23 balls 29 propelled LSG to 159/8 in their 20 overs allowed.

Following the Kings’ thrilling win, Shahrukh and Raza were seen in a video posted on IPL’s official social media accounts.

At the start of the video, Raza asked Shahrukh about the story behind his name. The PBKS star has revealed his parents named him after Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Im the first boy who was born in our family. I have a lot of sisters in the family, and they were all big Shah Rukh Khan fans. I was born in 1995 and his film, Baazigar, came out around 1993-94. And they wanted my mom to give me her name, so that’s the reason, Shahrukh told Raza in the video.

After registering their third victory of the IPL 2023, the PBKS team are currently ranked fifth in the standings with six points from five matches.

The Kings will be aiming to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their upcoming IPL 2023 clash at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.