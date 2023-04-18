Rahman, Mouni Roy and others with Tim Cook





AR Rahman and Mouni-Suraj with Tim Cook. (courtesy: Arrahman) (courtesy: imouniroy) Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Mumbai for the store launch on Tuesday. It should welcome customers from the first Indian Apple Store. Everyone, including our favorite Bollywood celebrities, are super excited about it. The who’s who of Bollywood gathered under one roof to celebrate the big launch. Of course, we have pictures from the gala. Music maestro AR Rahman shared a photo of himself and Tim Cook on Instagram. Here, the two are seen chatting. Along with the photo, he wrote: What are we talking about? Any guesses? @apple #timcook #applestoremumbai. Mouni Roy also posted a series of photos on social networks. Mouni attended the event with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sharing the set of photos, the actress wrote, You often find yourself thinking about being a brand, especially these days. How lucky to have met the man who runs one of the most iconic brands of my generation. #timcook @apple. Boney Kapoor also shared his excitement for the store launch with his fans. In one photo, he and Tim Cook are smiling ear to ear for the camera. Apple store opening in Mumbai, read the caption. Along with another photo, Boney Kapoor wrote, With Tim Cook at the Apple Store launch in Mumbai. Neha Dhupia paid tribute to the beautiful Apple store. Sharing a selfie with Tim Cook, she wrote, What a store what a story #timcook @apple #shotoniphone14promax. Did you know that Tim Cook savored the quintessential vada pav of street food? Well he did and gave a review too. Wondering who introduced him to desi flavors? It was none other than Madhuri Dixit. In the photo shared by the actress on Twitter, she and Tim Cook are seen enjoying vada pav at a restaurant. She tweeted, Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav! Quoting his post on Twitter, Tim Cook said: Thank you @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav, it was delicious! THANKS @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav, it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGA Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023 India’s first Apple Store is located in the BKC district of Mumbai. The launch of the store also marks 25 years of Apple in India. A second store will open in New Delhi on April 20.

