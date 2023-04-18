Why social media impostors fight a constant battle for the stars – The Hollywood Reporter

J Type in the name of any celebrity on Instagram or Twitter and you’re bound to find at least a handful of accounts – if not more – impersonating the celebrity, using the same profile picture and sharing photos and videos taken from their real accounts.

Some of them are innocuous fan accounts dedicated to sharing the latest updates on their favorite stars with other stans. But others — the real imposters — can cause much more harm, tricking unsuspecting fans into scamming users, soliciting nude photos, or exploiting a celebrity’s star status.

Although social media platforms now have sophisticated AI-based technology that can help weed out would-be fraudsters among their millions of users, public figures still have to deal with the possibility of their image being scammed at the someone else’s benefit. In fact, Twitter’s verification program was launched in 2009 after St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa sued Twitter for emotional distress after a user created an account in his name and tweeted offensive comments. .

Since then, a blue tick has been adopted on most social platforms to identify real accounts of public figures, companies and journalists to help users distinguish between legitimate and fake accounts. But impostor accounts still exist, and other than working directly with the platform to identify and remove them, there’s little the stars and their teams can do to curb their proliferation.

That’s why some stars retain services like social impostor, which does the tedious work of helping talent identify fakes and works with social platforms to take down those accounts. The service is run by Kevin Long, who says he’s been taking down fake social media accounts for top talent and public figures for 12 years. (Long declines to name any of his clients due to nondisclosure agreements.)

When he started, Long developed his own data tool that scraped the APIs (application programming interfaces) of each platform and sifted through accounts of imposters. From there, he would manually scan the listings and work with social platform staffers to shut down fake accounts. But Long says that after Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2016 — a massive data breach that resulted in a data company collecting data from tens of millions of Facebook users to create profiles on American voters — most platforms placed significant limits on its tool’s ability to scrape account data. Therefore, Long usually has to manually search through account names, which makes his job much more cumbersome and tedious.

It also doesn’t help, says Long, that social platforms don’t prioritize deleting impostor accounts — and each has its own guidelines dictating what will result in an account being deleted. Deletion timelines also differ, and users may have to wait days or weeks for action to be taken.

“People who are very valuable [i.e., prioritized by social media companies] are engineers and people who continue to develop products that bring money or sources of income; [they] are more important than people who are there to try to review accounts that have been deleted or to delete accounts,” Long says. “At the end of the day, they want to have more accounts, not fewer, so it’s been a constant battle.”

Twitter sent NBA fans into a frenzy in November when paying subscriber @KINGJamez (only one character of LeBron’s real @KingJames handle) announced he wanted the Lakers to trade him. The blue check and the same profile picture gave the impression that the fake account was genuine.

Stars may also consider taking legal action against people who run impostor accounts, though lawyers don’t recommend doing so. “It’s just not worth it,” says Greg Korn, partner at Kinsella Weitzman. “The damage wouldn’t be high enough and the expense would be extraordinary to try and chase someone away. There is simply no value for money.

This did not prevent the former real housewives star Bethenny Frankel to sue TikTok last October when she claimed the platform had taken advantage of its failure to identify and remove ad partners who misused its image to sell products. But in that case, which went to arbitration in January, Frankel sued the platform itself, not the individual or company it claims abused its image to promote a cardigan in an ad. .

Talent agencies may also get involved in helping clients manage impersonator accounts. At UTA, for example, the IQ Talent Strategy team will report fake accounts to platforms for assistance. For high-level customers, the process is usually simpler, but the team may run into issues if an account is impersonating a customer’s manager or agent.

The process is easier with platforms like Meta than with Twitter, which no longer has an entertainment partnerships division to facilitate such requests. And despite Twitter chief Elon Musk’s stated stance against fake accounts, his laissez-faire approach to verification appears to reinforce them. As Twitter pushes its Twitter Blue subscription product, anyone with a phone number and $8 a month to burn can be verified; users have since sought to prove the futility of paid verification by exploiting its loopholes and creating accounts impersonating other individuals or organizations. While many of these efforts were jokes, there were real consequences for some companies: Last November, while Musk was still rolling out his paid verification plan, an account posing as pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced that it was making insulin without insulin. As the company worked to get the account removed, Eli Lilly withdrew advertising funds from Twitter and saw its own stock drop 4%, though it’s not entirely clear how much of a drop in the stock was due to the false announcement.

Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – has followed suit by rolling out a paid verification program, offering blue verification badges for $14.99 per month with a slightly stronger verification process that requires ID. government and a selfie video.

But, as Monica Lewinsky noted, all it takes is one lie from an impostor account for it to go viral and cause damage. “In what universe is it fair for people who can suffer the consequences of being impersonated?” A lie travels halfway around the world before the truth even comes out,” Lewinsky tweeted on March 26, sharing screenshots of Twitter accounts impersonating her, including one with a blue verification badge.

“Keanu Reeves” asked to hook up with more than one THR staffer on LinkedIn (the actor doesn’t use social media), and Monica Lewinsky called out a blue check impersonator in March, writing, “It’s gonna be fun.”

“Everyone has different levels of tolerance for the damage an impostor account could do to them, and sometimes it’s only when you hit DEFCON 3, when someone has asked for nudes from a teenager or has somehow fooled a family member…that they finally said, ‘OK, that’s enough,'” Long says. “But it’s really something that should be part of the package. of each agent or attorney to help provide cybersecurity for [entertainers] at that time. Because you never know what people are doing or saying using your name, and you don’t want any fans or followers to fall victim to those people.

This story first appeared in the April 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.