Joe Bidens Show lacks entertainment value

already lived in the metaverse

Reality is blurry, boredom is intolerable, and it’s all entertainment, wrote Megan Garber in the March 2023 issue.

Amid all the speculation about the sources of President Joe Bidens’ unpopularity, Were Already Living in the Metaverse provides an explanation: Maybe he’s just unforgivably boring. His show lacks entertainment value; he can’t hold the attention of his audience, those people we used to call citizens.

David Ogden Maxwell

washington d.c.

Megan Garber perfectly described one of the fundamental issues underlying my frustration as a health care provider: Grey’s Anatomy to health influencers on TikTokhas have changed the effective delivery of care at all levels. It clogs up wait lists, weighs on every patient interaction, changes policies, and profoundly shapes the capacity for reality-based interdisciplinary action. It breaks people and systems. Our collective intolerance of reality will continue to have real consequences until enough individuals regain respect for boredom.

Cymande Baxter-Rogers

Sandwich, NH

Post-war film, television, and news executives weren’t just spouting distractions; they created a normality, a normality rooted in sameness. Today, thanks to the glut of new entertainment, different people are free to share a wealth of new stories and see people like themselves portrayed in entertainment. The ability to pursue different perspectives may have its flaws, but hopefully it can also reshape and redefine what we mean by society, community, and family.

Russell Mawby

Ottawa, Canada

Megan Garber confirms that the dystopian future that Orwell, Huxley and Postman warned us about has arrived. A culture awash in entertainment has blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

As a pastor, I have had to wrestle with what this means for my congregation and me. Since the start of the pandemic, many religious leaders have embraced online worship, even establishing churches in the metaverse. But I fear that this approach reinforces the belief that life’s most meaningful experiences are about consumption and entertainment. I feel like I need an in-person church precisely because so much about it isn’t entertaining. In an embodied gathering, I listen to the needs, joys and sorrows of the people around me. I set aside my own preferences to serve others. I have conversations with real people I can disagree with. These are precisely the conditions under which our most significant human experiences of joy, love and friendship occur.

Jeff Simpson

washington d.c.

Megan Garber responds

Russell Mawby’s letter captures a defining tension of this moment: the fact that the deepest and most precious element of social media, its ability to give a public voice to people who have not had one before, coexists with the pervasive dehumanization that I highlight in my article. In my ideal world, people are directors of their own stories, not extras in someone else’s show. I hope that the positive side of this dynamic will prevail and that in the process, as Mawby suggests, think carefully about the kind of people we want to be. And the kind of society we want to have, together.

The French panic Wokism

In the March 2023 issue, Thomas Chatterton Williams wrote about how France’s strident rejection of identity politics caused him to recalibrate his own views on woke ideology.

As a professor of American history who has taught in schools and universities in Paris, I wonder which Thomas Chatterton Williams ignores the most: France or the United States.

Perhaps his most damaging assumption is that social justice movements pit groups against each other in a zero-sum power struggle. This runs counter to the goals of most major social justice education projects. Moreover, his description of the relationship between the French radical left, which is in no way an ideological monolith, as shown by its electoral divisions, and radical Islam is inaccurate. Views on religion among members of the far left range from supporting socially progressive protections for religious minorities, such as allowing students to wear the hijab in school, to defending attacks on all protections. religions, including the privileged status of Catholicism. This so called Islamo-leftism is a hoax fabricated by the French right.

Lucas Menella

Paris, France

As a Frenchman raising four children in California with my American wife, I find that most reporting on French social issues by American journalists either fails to understand the specifics of France or forces an angle intended to show how events in France illustrate an important broader trend in the US

The French panic Wokism take a more balanced view. Far from the usual ideological rants I often encounter here in California, the article makes sensible considerations that help inform and stimulate thinking about the important topics at hand.

Alexis de Belloy

Tiburon, California.

I agree with Thomas Chatterton Williams’ position that neither the French nor the American approach to identity is ideal. But I’m not convinced that a genuinely colorblind society is the way to go. In some cases, we need to elevate race in order to end racism.

I am a 33 year old white female. My own identity comes into the equation when I consider political events such as the overthrow of Roe vs. Wade. A color-blind approach to reproductive rights in the United States would ignore the fact that black women have a pregnancy-related death rate approximately three times that of white women and that abortion bans will cause disproportionately more pregnancy complications. health and death for this group. Ignoring race ignores systemic issues that could be addressed through an equity-conscious approach. Equity needs numbers, it needs those statistics based on race and ethnicity that France refuses to collect.

Amelia von Wolffersdorff

washington d.c.

As a Black Canadian American living in France, I am not surprised how French intellectuals reacted to Rokhaya Diallos’ comments on identity politics at the 2021 conference described by Thomas Chatterton Williams. I often encountered similar resistance when I worked at a German company and pointed out that their product excluded black-owned businesses. Removing our histories and our cultures will only lead to more experiences like Diallos and like the one I had at work.

Our identities give us unique perspectives and ideas that can enrich our communities. Why can’t we embrace our histories, our cultures and our skin colors, while embracing everyone else?

Carrington Walsh

Paris, France

behind the cover

In American Madness, Jonathan Rosen describes America’s failure to care for the seriously mentally ill through the story of his childhood best friend, Michael Laudor. As an adult, Laudor was the perpetrator of a horrific act of violence, but he was also the victim of a system that failed to provide him with the kind of treatment he so desperately needed. The cover features a photograph of Jonathan and Michael outside the Rosens’ home in New Rochelle, New York, where the boys first met.

Olivier Munday, Associate creative director

Correction

Arnold’s Last Act (April) originally reported that 1.3 million people were killed at Auschwitz, including about 1.1 million Jews. In fact, 1.1 million people were killed there, including about 1 million Jews. The article also stated that Block 4A of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum contained personal items belonging to Holocaust victims. In fact, block 5 contains these articles.