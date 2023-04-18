Priyanka Chopra Says Opportunities in Bollywood Should Be Merit-Based: No Side Should Rule Casting





There is no turning back for Priyanka Chopra! The actress has not only carved out a place for herself in Bollywood, but also in Hollywood, and has taken part in a number of exciting international projects. Speaking of which, PeeCee will next be seen in the Russo Brothers Citadel, along with Richard Madden. The actress promoted the booming Prime Video series! Recently, in an interview, Priyanka talked about making Bollywood a safe space for foreigners, and the importance of having conversations about opportunity and merit. Priyanka Chopra says casting shouldn’t be about politics and drama Speaking with Indian Express, Priyanka Chopra said the Hindi film industry has changed a lot and there is a lot of talent coming from outside the industry. She said when she first forayed into the film industry, that wasn’t the case. Now that we live in the world of streaming, there’s so much more. The Hindi film industry has changed so much over the past five to ten years. You have so many talented writers, directors and actors who come from outside the industry. When I started, that was not the case at all, Priyanka said. She further added that it is important to have conversations about merit and that casting should be a casting director’s job, instead of politics and drama. She said these conversations are extremely important so that there are no camps that really govern casting, and that casting is done solely on the basis of merit. Priyanka added that she was delighted to see many foreigners making it big in Hindi mainstream entertainment. It gives me such joy to be able to see this in my own career. And it happened because my generation of actors fought for it, Priyanka said. A few weeks ago, on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra explained why she had decided to work in the United States. She said she was looking for a way out of Bollywood and was pushed into a corner of the industry. I had people not casting me I had beef with people I’m not good at playing this game so I was kinda tired of politics and said I had need a break, Priyanka said. READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an update on Jee Le Zaraa also featuring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

