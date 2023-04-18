Where To Take A Selfie With Hollywood’s Hottest Centenarian Celebrity





SAY CHEESE: As the Hollywood sign turns 100, LA is helping visitors find an inexpensive souvenir. (Photo: Brian van der Brug) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images H ooray for the Hollywood panel. Los Angeles’ iconic attraction turns 100 this year, and the city is celebrating by helping visitors find what else is the perfect photo op. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> As spring turns into summer, opportunities to soak up the sun, fresh air and gorgeous views of the Hollywood sign abound, says Adam Burke, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. A list of possibilities compiled by the organization ranges from hotel rooftops and outdoor dining to walking tours. ROOM WITH A VIEW: You can only be in Tinseltown. Dream Hollywood Are you looking for a room with a view? Consider Dream Hollywood, which offers a mid-century modern aesthetic as well as rooms and public areas overlooking the Hollywood sign. THE west hollywood, on Hollywood Boulevard, offers stunning views from its rooftop pool and lounge, as well as select guest rooms and suites. Other LA hotels with spectacular views of the sign’s skyline include the Tommie HollywoodTHE Kimpton Everly And Thompson Hollywood. Travelers who prefer an intimate atmosphere can turn to the 70 rooms Mama Shelterwhose rooftop restaurant is renowned for its breathtaking view of the sign. When it comes to restaurants that show off their Tinseltown bona fides, it’s hard to beat Lemon Grove, on the top floor of the members-only Aster Club. The restaurant is open to the public and serves the cuisine of former Top Chef Marcel Vigneron. THE Highlighted room, located high above Hollywood, offers 360-degree views from its expansive outdoor rooftop lounge, pool, and grill. But the price of good vibes goes to Grand Master Recorders for its sweeping views of the city skyline, the Hollywood sign and Capitol Records. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Perspectives One of the best places to see the Hollywood Sign is 4,200 Acres Griffith Park, with several Mount Hollywood hiking trails starting directly from the iconic Griffith Observatory. Perhaps the most popular and strenuous is the Cahuenga Peak Trail, which offers a unique view from behind the sign. For those more interested in walks or picnics than in hikes, the water reservoir Hollywood Lake Park has a fabulous, direct view of the sign and is accessible by car and a short walk. Even if you’re not attending a concert, you can climb to the top of The Hollywood Bowl Amphitheater for striking views of the sign. Formerly known as Hollywood & Highland, the Hollywood Ovation mall is home to the Dolby Theater (home of the Oscars since 2002) and the TCL Chinese Theatre. For the best view of the famous sign, head to the 4th level deck. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/> Tinseltown Tours Bikes and Hikes LA Tours offers an original 90-minute Hollywood Sign Tour, an easy guided walk that passes through Griffith Park and brings you under the sign. Starline Tours takes guests by bus on the back roads of Hollywood Hills for an hour Hollywood Sign Tourwhich dazzles with views of Lake Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood Boulevard.

