Sumter County Leads Growth in Florida | News | Daily Sun Villages

As new residents continue to move to Florida in droves, nowhere in the state is growing faster than Sumter County.

Thanks to the villages, Sumter is once again the fastest growing county in the state. It also remains one of the fastest growing counties in the United States, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

Sumter added 10,103 residents from April 2021 to April 2022 for a population of 144,970, according to the census. This represents a 7.5% year-over-year increase to lead the way in the state.

The census previously recognized Florida as the fastest growing state with a 1.9% increase from July 2021 to July 2022 for a population of 22,244,823. Nationally, Sumter County ranks second in growth for all counties with a population over 100,000, behind Kaufman County in Texas. Kaufman, a Dallas suburb, added 14,150 new residents during the year for an 8.9% increase to 172,366.

Sumter was the fastest growing county in the nation for the 2011-20 decade, according to the census.

A place like The Villages is like a unicorn, said Rich Doty, GIS coordinator and research demographer at the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. It has a strong brand that continues to attract retirees. And as people continue to pour in, other towns in Sumter County are also growing at a fairly rapid rate. That’s what you saw now in places like Wildwood.

The Villages in 2022 was again the No. 1 planned community in the United States, according to RCLCO, an international real estate consulting firm based in Bethesda, Maryland. It was the sixth year in a row that The Villages had secured the top spot.

Much of The Villages’ continued success can be attributed to the lifestyle they have created for their residents, said RCLCO Director Karl Pischke. Few other communities in the country have been able to foster such a unique environment.

The unique environment made a big impression on Dave and Cyndi Fountaine, who moved to Hawkins Village in 2021.

We did the Lifestyle tour and that’s all it took, Dave said. We were sold out within 24 hours. We hear this over and over again from the people we meet. All it takes is one day.

Leisure and lifestyle pursuits persuaded Jodi and Mark Zwayer to move in August 2022 from Columbus, Ohio to the Village of St. Johns.

The sheer number of recreation centers and pools and wide range of activities made it an easy choice, Jodi said. Most places have a recreation center, swimming pool, golf course. When you come here you can be involved as much as you want. There is no limit to what you can do.

The Villages have over 3,100 resident lifestyle clubs run by resident volunteers, 747 holes of golf more than anywhere else in the world, 113 recreation facilities with 110 swimming pools, 241 pickleball courts and 15 softball courts.

The planning that goes into every aspect of The Villages is key to setting it apart, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks.

It is a world-class community that offers its residents an exceptional lifestyle that is second to none, he said. This is the culmination of community design. There is a synergy with the vision of what the developer has created to enable residents to stay active and healthy. You see it with the accessibility of recreation centers, plazas and restaurants, churches and other support centers conveniently located in the community.

But it’s the residents themselves who bring the community to life, Rohan said.

It is achieved through the number of recreation centers and amenities, our dedicated lifestyle volunteer residents, our dedicated and professional staff, and we love what we do, he said. We were all committed to our goal of improving and enriching the lives of our residents.

The lure of The Villages lifestyle is why around 400 people a month move to The Villages, according to local statistics.

Look around and you can’t help but see this place is phenomenal, said Kenny Blocker, District Manager. The opportunities they provide for residents in terms of the amenities, the engagement and interactions they can have with other people and the number of activities to get them out and keep them active is amazing.

Nowhere can you go to find what we have here. That’s why you see everyone moving around here. This is the ultimate residential place to move to. You go out, anywhere else, and there’s no place like this.

