Outside Lands 2023: daily queues and day tickets are here





FILE – Kendrick Lamar performs at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England on June 26, 2022. Lamar, Foo Fighters and ODESZA will headline Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June 2023 in Tennessee. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper last headlined Bonnaroo in 2015 and released his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File) Photo: Scott Garfitt/Associated Press Kendrick Lamar, the Grammy-winning rapper who also won a Pulitzer Prize for his vernacular authenticityis set to headline the first night of this year’s Outside Lands music festival, according to the daily lineup released by promoters Another Planet Entertainment. Fans heading to the three-day concert, which runs August 11-13 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, will also be able to see the Foo Fighters headlining the main stage on Saturday, marking their first appearance in the Bay Area since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Meanwhile, electronic music duo Odesza will close the festival on Sunday. Single-day tickets, which range from $199 for general admission to $2,199 for entry to the exclusive Golden Gate Club, will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19. A limited number of 3-day passes are still available exclusively on www.sfoutsidelands.com. FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The group will perform at Madison Square Garden on June 20. Photo: Leo Correa/AP On August 11, Lamar co-starred with Janelle Mone, Interpol, and Willow, among other artists. The Next Day will feature the Foo Fighters as well as Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Father John Misty, Orville Peck and more. And to wrap things up, Odesza will help wrap up the festival weekend with 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex, Tobe Nwigwe and more. In addition to the musical numbers, organizers also announced the daily chef and restaurant lineups for the Golden Gate Club VIP experience. Ravi Kapur from Liholiho Nautical Club and Good Good Culture Club is set to serve heritage cuisine inspired by South and East Asia to kick things off, followed by Florence Tyler from Miller & Lux and Wayfare Tavern, which will offer new American steakhouse classics for the second day of the festival. Michelin-starred chef duo Nancy Oakes and Dana Younkin from Boulevard will round off the club’s culinary offer with its new American favourites. The electronic music-themed SOMA tent lineup, returning for the third year, includes Claptone, Blond:ish and Justin Jay on day one; Daniel Avery, Sama Abdulhadi and Denis Sulta the following day; and b2b Trikk, WhoMadeWho and Tinlicker on the final night. See the full daily lineups below. EDM Odesza’s act on stage Photo: Jonathan Gipaya/Shore Fire Media FRIDAY AUGUST. 11 Kendrick Lamar Zedd Janelle Mone JID Interpol WILLOW aespa Hi Alex G. Clapton monolink DIESEL (Shaquille ONeal) Ravena BLONDE: ISH Becky Hill Crumb Justin Jay Ethel Cain The dip Sami discos At Doa’s Mr Yaya language nation Evan Guia Matt Hansen west end Nala Miss Dr. Izzy Heltai Crowds of festival-goers throng the exits on day two of the Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday August 06, 2022. Photo: Michaela Vatcheva/Special for The Chronicle SATURDAY AUGUST. 12 foo fighters Lana Del Rey Maggie Rogers FISHERMAN Father John Misty Orville Peck the printer nora in pure Alvweiss NIKI Mariah the scientist Trixie Mattel Daniel Avery lovejoy Sama Abdulhadi jessie murph Zack Fox Denis Sulta Cobra Man TOPS Sun of Orion VNSSA manila gray Donny Bent Eddie Zuko Kim Ann Foxman No vacation Wednesday in the middle of the street Adi Oasis EREZ acid widows HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 31: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on March 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports SUNDAY AUGUST. 13 ODESZA The 1975 Megan you stallion Lil Yachty Noah Kahn Cigarettes after sex Tobe Nwigwe beabadoobee By the swimming pool Soccer Mom ISOxo Holly Humberstone me b2b tram Who made Who waves of joy Inhaler Tinlicker LEMON PDO Gabrielle The Giants of the Jungle gentle spirits red axes Nanny Coco & Breezy wild child PASS quite sick Grace Ives fake fruit Lover Venus and the fly traps







Aidin Vaziri is an editor at the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://datebook.sfchronicle.com/festivals/outside-lands-2023-lineup-17902419 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related