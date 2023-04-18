Hasan Minhaj Teams Up With Lena Khan For Bollywood Comedy ‘Best Of The Best’





Actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj has added another feather to his hat with his latest project. He is set to co-write the upcoming Bollywood comedy Best of the Best, which will be directed by Lena Khan. The film, which will be produced by Kunal Nayyar and David Bernad, will follow the story of two rival Indian dance groups who compete in a dance competition in the United States. Minhaj will co-write the screenplay alongside his frequent collaborator, Prashanth Venkataramanujam. In a statement, Minhaj expressed his excitement for the project, saying, “I am thrilled to be working with Lena and the team on this project. Growing up in America, I always felt pressure to be the best of the best in everything I did, so that story really resonated with me. I can’t wait for the public to see it. Khan, who previously directed the critically acclaimed film The Tiger Hunter, said: “I am honored and thrilled to be working with such a talented and dynamic team on this project. I look forward to bringing this story to life on screen and sharing it with audiences around the world. Nayyar, who is best known for his role in The Big Bang Theory, shared his excitement for the project, saying, “I am thrilled to be producing this film with David and our incredible team. Hasan and Lena are incredibly talented, and I can’t wait to see what they bring to this hilarious and heartwarming story. Minhaj, who is of Indian descent, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, having hosted his own show on Netflix, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which tackled social and political issues. He also appeared in films like The Spy Who Dumped Me and Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Best of the Best is set to begin filming later this year, with a release date yet to be announced. Fans of Minhaj and Bollywood comedies can look forward to a unique and entertaining cinematic experience.

