Actor Billy Gardell talks about losing 150 pounds

Billy Gardell has lost 150 pounds since the pandemic began, and he’s ready to open up about what drove his health transformation.

The actor, best known for his roles in the sitcoms “Mike & Molly” and “Bob Hearts Abishola,” recently said “Entertainment Tonight” that he’s hovering between 205 and 210 pounds these days after weighing more than 370 pounds almost 10 years ago.

The 53-year-old has started reaping the rewards of his weight loss and said his resting heart rate has also dropped from 113 to 68. He also no longer has type 2 diabetes.

(I) walk around pretty well these days, he told ET.

Bill Gardell has lost 150 pounds since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

Gardell underwent bariatric weight loss surgery nearly two years ago on the recommendation of her medical team to reduce her risk of severe COVID-19. He said he was also working to improve his relationship with food.

Self-care is important, and I think I finally got there, he said.

As anyone who’s ever tried to lose weight knows, the actor had to look at the big picture and focus on both diet and exercise. He also said he was grateful to have received the boost needed to be healthier.

I think you have to find peace with yourself and at some point look in the mirror and say, you know, it’s probably time to take care of yourself. And I didn’t get that note very early, he said. But I’m a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn’t matter what it is, as long as you get it.

Gardell is determined to stay healthy for his son so he can be there to watch him reach all of life’s exciting milestones.

When you hit 50, you start doing this dad math, like, if I can live 25 more years, and the hell be 40. ‘… So I want to be there for him, he says.

The star acknowledged he hadn’t always been a ‘good example of health’ for his son and said he was inspired to change that.

“I want him to see that it doesn’t matter how old you are. If you’re willing to do something one day at a time, you can change everything,” he said.

Gardell looks and feels great, but he said online critics always comment on his appearance.

Of course, there are always people online who, when I was heavy, said to me, you’re too heavy! And now it’s like, are you sick? Can I just walk the earth, please?! he said.

The star shared that he still has one vice he would like to work on: smoking.

I still smoke cigarettes, he says. But I’m working on this one. A buddy of mine said, Knock them down in the order they kill you.

Recently, Gardell has been able to shop at a wider variety of clothing stores, and he calls the experience “a real treat.” But he joked that he wasn’t quite used to his new slimmer pants yet.

The ankles are too tight, he joked. I don’t want to do yoga to get out of my pants. This is where I miss my fat boy pants, because you could drop them and walk out like a firefighter.

Gardell’s health transformation also played out on-air in “Bob Hearts Abishola,” as his character begins to focus more on his health after suffering a heart attack.

That was one of the gifts of the show… being able to talk to our producers and say, this is what I want to do, and they were incredibly supportive, and they just gave little nods while it was happening, he said.