Backlash grows over comments from artist and beef actor David Choe – ARTnews.com

Graffiti artist David Choe’s video graphically depicting the rape of a woman was recently removed online due to copyright issues after footage from the 2014 podcast went viral on Twitter last week. Shortly after the 2014 episode aired, Choe said the story was fictional.

The Los Angeles-based artist was recently featured as a cast member and title card artist on Beefa highly publicized Netflix show with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Showrunner Lee Sung Jin said Today’s show who Choe was asked to audition for the role of Isaac after consulting with Yeun and Wong, who are also executive producers and friends of the artist.

Choe became famous for paint murals for the headquarters of Meta (then Facebook) in 2005 and electing to receive his compensation in shares. When the company went public in 2012, Choe shares were worth around $200 million.

Beef debuted on April 6 and instantly became one of most popular titles. The streaming show is also produced by entertainment company A24, which won 16 Oscars at the 2023 Oscars last month.

Around the start of Beef, Reveal Journalist Aura Bogado posted a resurfaced video of Choe speaking on the DVDASA podcast in April 2014 on Twitter. The tweet quickly went viral and Choe’s controversial comments received extra attention from Hannah Bae. April 5 report of the issue for the San Francisco Chronicle.

In the video, Choe tells co-host and porn actress Asa Akira about a massage with a masseuse he called “Rose” where he said he forced her to perform oral sex. At one point, Akira said, “You raped her.” Later in the episode, Choe seemed to jokingly refer to himself as a “hit rapist”. A conversation during the ‘rape behavior’ vs. ‘rape’ podcast ended with Choe stating “I just want to make it clear that I admit it’s rape behavior, but I’m not not a rapist.”

On Sunday, Bogado tweeted a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notice and copyright ownership claim to remove the podcast video from Twitter. The screenshot listed Choe and the artist’s nonprofit foundation as the copyright holders. Culture writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather, who also posted the video, said he had tweets deleted for the same reason.

media such as XO Jane And BuzzFeed News reported on comments at the time. Several days after the podcast aired in 2014, Choe responded to the allegations on the show’s websitedeclaring that he was not a rapist, he hated them, calling himself an artist and a storyteller, and DVDASA as “a complete extension of my art”.

“If I’m guilty of anything, it’s bad shower-style storytelling. Just as many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, so is my exhibition. The main focus of all my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars of the show. We fuck with each other, have fun and make fun of each other. It’s a dark, tasteless and completely irreverent where we fuck with everyone who listens, but mostly with ourselves. We create stories and tell stories. This is not a news program. This is not a representation of my reality. This is not the place to find reliable information about me or my life. This is my version of reality, this is art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were facts. They weren’t!

In a world full of horrible people, thank God for us.

Representatives for Netflix and Choe did not respond to requests for comment from ART news.

NBC Asia America journalist Kimmy Yam tweeted that she also reached out to Twitter, A24, Wong, and Yeun. Wong also made his Twitter account private. “So far no response from any of these parties,” Yam said.

Below is a detailed description of Choe’s comments on the podcast. (Disclaimer: The description implies explicit depictions of sexual violence.)

During the podcast, Choe described getting an erection during the massage, starting to masturbate to “Rose” without asking or telling her, and how the situation became, in her words, “dangerous” and “super self-destructive.” .

“I’m in a place and there’s potential for a chase…and she hasn’t given me any signs that she’s into me or that’s appropriate behavior. In my head I’m like, do you care if I jerk off right now? and it sounds so scary in my head that I say I can’t say it out loud… So I go back to the cold method where you never ask first, you just do it, you get in trouble and you pay price later… So I just start jerking off. So her hands let go of my leg and she just stops… I say ‘Look, I’m sorry, I can’t help it – can you just pretend I’m not doing this and continue the massage?’ And she’s like ‘Okay’ and she does… I’m like ‘Can I touch your butt?’ and I reach out and touch her ass and she walks away. She doesn’t want me to touch her buttocks.

During the podcast, Choe admits he grabbed Rose’s hand, placed it on her genitals, asked her if she would spit on it, and kiss her (he says she refused both requests).

“She’s definitely not in it, but she’s not stopping it either. I say, ‘Kiss her a little,’ she says, ‘No, all the massage oil is on it,’ and I take the back of her head and I push her onto my dick and she doesn’t. And I say, “Open your mouth, open your mouth,” and she does and I start fucking her face.

Choe tells Akira that he continued the sex act until he cums in Rose’s mouth. According to Choe, she refused to have sex with him and asked him to lie down so she could continue the massage.