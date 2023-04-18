Coronation will miss Meghan Markle’s brand of ‘Hollywood glamour’

Meghan Markle’s absence from the coronation of King Charles III next month is a ‘disappointment on the fashion front’, especially as a bold style statement could have earned her ‘positive PR’, according to a fashion expert.

After months of speculation over whether Meghan and Prince Harry would travel to Britain with their two children for King Charles’ coronation ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on April 12 that ” The Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan’s absence comes after a period of public criticism following the release of the Sussexes’ high-profile media projects, including the couple’s six-part Netflix docuseries detailing their acrimonious 2020 split from the monarchy and bombshell memoir of Harry, Spare.

Meghan Markle pictured wearing Christian Dior for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, June 3, 2022. Meghan’s absence from the coronation next month is a “disappointment” from a fashion perspective, according to the fashion expert Miranda Holder fashion.

The last time the Duchess attended a large-scale royal event was Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in September 2022. Prior to that, she appeared at the Platinum Jubilee in June of that year.

Meghan’s attendance at public events brings heightened fascination with what she chooses to wear. Therefore, her coronation jump – one of the biggest fashion events of the decade – will be bad news for royal style watchers.

“Whether you’re on Team Meghan or not, there’s no denying that her absence from the coronation is a disappointment on the fashion front,” said celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder. Newsweek.

“Meghan’s style is naturally more relaxed and natural compared to Kate Middleton’s more sophisticated and polished polish, and she looked happiest and radiant in her ‘California cool’ ensembles of jeans and oversized shirts. .

“Despite her more informal approach, the Duchess has definitely brought her ‘own brand of fabulous’ to major State occasions such as the Queen’s Jubilee,” she continued, “favoring super-brands like Dior and channeling old-school Hollywood glamour, which stood out amongst the more conservative British style, creating a memorable ‘wardrobe moment’ for fans and fashionistas alike to admire.”

Meghan Markle pictured at Westminster Abbey wearing Christian Dior in July 2018 (L) and Emilia Wickstead in March 2020 (R).

Although no official dress code for royal guests attending the coronation has been released, many female members of the family are expected to wear new ensembles, likely falling into the category of formal day wear.

This could then see a difference in the aesthetics of the coronation from that seen at the last ceremony, held 70 years ago for Queen Elizabeth II, in which the princesses wore long evening gowns with tiaras and velvet trains.

Regardless of the dress code for the King Charles celebration, had she attended Meghan, she would likely have carefully curated her look, in line with her style for previous high profile events.

“Meghan was a savvy dresser and went out of her way to make her wardrobe choices work hard to create positive public relations in increasingly difficult times,” Holder said.

“I have no doubt that had she attended the coronation, her look – or her costume – (she is an actress after all) would also have been carefully selected to capture hearts and minds.”

“It would have been a smart fashion move for the Duchess to dress with a much-loved British designer for the coronation, which would certainly have earned her some positive PR after such a tumultuous few years, and that is an unequivocal shame. that we won I won’t see that play out.”

Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, in the first joint coronation of a king and queen consort since King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937.

All senior members of the Royal Family except Meghan are expected to attend, including Prince William and Kate Middleton in their capacities as Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the monarch’s son and daughter-in-law.

