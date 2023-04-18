Jon Bernthal joins fellow Live-Action Punisher actor in Gun Range video





by Netflix The Punisher star, Jon Bernthal, joins fellow live-action Punisher actor Thomas Jane in a shooting range video. Jane was the first to bring Frank Castle to life on screen, with the actor playing the Marvel Comics anti-hero in the 2004 film The Punisher and 2012 The Punisher: Dirty Laundry, the latter being a fan short film produced by the actor. Bernthal played Frank Castle for the first time during daredevil season 2 before having his The Punisher series set in the Netflix Defenders universe. Now the actor is set to reprise the role in the next year Daredevil: Born Againthis time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT On Instagram, Taran Tactical Innovations shared a thrilling video of the two Punisher actors “training” Hollywood’s favorite firearms trainer, Taran Butler, on how to properly navigate a shooting range. The Punisher actors Bernthal and Jane have previously appeared together in epic photos, but the new video offers a unique look at seeing the two Punishers live in surroundings that feel natural to Frank Castle. With Bernthal soon joining the MCU in the midst of its multiverse saga, it’s possible he and Jane will meet as on-screen versions of the Punisher.

Why A Reunion Of Multiverse Punishers In The MCU Could Be Unique It was recently announced that Bernthal has joined the Daredevil: Born Again discard. The actor has spoken several times over the years since The Punisher was canceled by Netflix that if he were to return as Frank Castle in the MCU, it would have to be for a project that included a true portrayal of who Castle is as a character. This means that Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again The show probably isn’t afraid to get bloody, which is exciting to see where the MCU as a whole could go. With Punisher’s inclusion in a Disney+ MCU series and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson stint in the MCU alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Category R Dead Pool 3, it looks like Marvel is looking to adapt some of its most violent characters in the coming years, blazing a new trail in the MCU. With the multiverse saga in full swing, the time has come for Jane to return as Frank Castle, although the actor is not expected to play his version of the character from the 2004 film. To make the MCU encounter between the two Punishers unique, Marvel would be best served by including Jane as an alternate universe version of the Punisher from the comics, the one known as the Cosmic Ghost Rider. The MCU is considering two Avengers films in the next few years – The Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars – both of which should focus on multiverse-wide adventures. Seeing Frank Castle ground Bernthal against Jane as the Cosmic Ghost Rider would be something special, with the even darker life story of the other Frank Castle likely to impact Bernthal’s character, creating a possible new arc for The Punisher in the MCU. Source: Taran Tactical Innovations/Instagram Key Release Dates

