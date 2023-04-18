Hollywood writers authorize strike amid industry upheaval





Hollywood is facing its first potential writers’ strike in 15 years. The Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents thousands of television and film writers, voted overwhelmingly on Monday to allow a strike if a deal with major studios is not reached by May 1, the day of the expiration of the guild’s three-year contract. A strike would shut down production and affect Hollywood’s biggest companies as scripted series on both network television and streaming come to a halt. The WGA negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of the studios. The talks focused on compensation issues caused by the streaming boom, in addition to other fundamental changes in entertainment, such as the recent wave of cost-cutting that prompted media giants Disney (DIS) to Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to adopt massive layoffs and shelve several projects. FILE – Film and TV writers strike outside Paramount Studios January 23, 2008 in Los Angeles. In an email to members on Monday, April 17, 2023, Writers Guild of America leaders said nearly 98% of voters said yes to strike authorization if a new contractual agreement is not reached with producers. The guild last went on strike in 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) “What is different today compared to previous WGA/AMPTP negotiations is that most major Hollywood studios are no longer pure-play production studios. They are vertically integrated with direct-to-consumer streaming services (Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Max, etc.)” Rich Greenfield of Lightshed Partners written in a new note earlier this week. Greenfield argued that due to the changing economics of streaming, coupled with the recent focus on profitability, a strike might actually be a good thing for companies like Paramount Global (PARA) and Warner Bros. Discovery, which have strong direct-to-consumer distribution. losses on their respective balance sheets. “A production work stoppage or even a slowdown that simply uses available scripts could result in significantly less content being delivered to subscription streaming services by 2H 2023. If content is not delivered to a streaming service, the expense is not borne by the streamer In turn, multi-billion dollar operating losses could be significantly better than expected, with free cash flow also being significantly higher than expected (remember how Netflix’s free cash flow was much better than expected during the pandemic),” he wrote. The story continues But not everyone is convinced of Greenfield’s argument. “I don’t think you want a writers’ strike,” Citi chief executive Jason Bazinet told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday, explaining that any potential cash flow boost is “just kind of a tactic.” “At the end of the day, the street doesn’t like the uncertainty that comes with a strike,” he warned. “It’s just going to inject more noise as the cadence of new content slows down. It might help margins, but in general the street doesn’t like strikes.” The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, said last week that he was optimistic a deal could be reached “in a way that is fair to all parties”. “We’re assuming the worst from a business perspective,” he told reporters after the Max streaming launch preview. “We have prepared. We have produced a lot of content and we are launching a product on May 23. So we are ready to launch weapons in terms of product and platforms around the world.” Alexandra Channel is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hollywood-writers-authorize-strike-as-streaming-services-shake-up-industry-163404082.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related