Bollywood places to visit during your study abroad trip





Have you ever imagined yourself striking an SRK pose on the streets of an exotic location and having your very own Bollywood moment? It’s time to feel the vibes of the main character on your study abroad trip. As more and more Bollywood movies are shot outside the country, tourists are flocking to these destinations to create memories in this exact location. However, if you are a student abroad, these places become all the more accessible and easier to visit. In this blog, we will be looking at some places where famous Bollywood movies were filmed that you can visit during your study abroad trip. Lights, camera and London The picturesque town of London has often attracted Indian filmmakers due to its views, weather, and large Indian population. Not only the filming locations, but London has also played a pivotal role in Bollywood films, with some films even named after the city, such as London Dreams and Namaste London. Some of the iconic places in England include Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Kings Cross Railway Station, etc. Go on and explore the city of London and maybe you will find your Raj/Simran there too. Or even both. We never know! Melbourne Dreams the nation of Australia has often attracted filmmakers due to its sunny climate, beautiful beaches and aesthetic locations. However, melbourne has gained special affection and love in the eyes of sports fans due to the city’s majestic sports culture, which even includes the Melbourne Cricket Ground. One of the first films shot in Melbourne was the romantic comedy Salaam Namaste. The film also serves as a wonderful crash course in English, and you might just pick up a slang or two from the iconic Javed Jaffrey. Apart from Salaam Namaste, more recent movies include Chak De India and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which were filmed in places like Webb Bridge, State Netball Hockey Center, Eureka Skydeck, etc. The Big Apple – New York New York’s popularity in Bollywood can be established by the fact that a major movie is named after the city itself. new York has almost everything a director could want to present. Large crowds, bright lights, tall buildings, etc. You might even be tempted to hum Kal Ho Na Ho and throw your arms wide open while in Central Park. In addition to Kal Ho Na Ho, Karan Johar seems to have a particular obsession with New York with several of his films such as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan, etc. having been filmed in iconic locations such as Wall Street, Brooklyn. Bridge Park, Pier 17, Park Avenue, etc. More recently, Sridevis’ latest film, English Vinglish, has also been shot extensively in and around New York. Students who go abroad for their university course often miss their homeland and the comfort it brings. However, it is not boring and gloomy to study abroad. Students can, during their vacations and holidays, visit some of the iconic places in the city or country where they are staying and enjoy the real views they previously enjoyed on the big screen. Hope this helps students forget some of their busy schedules. For more such blogs, stay tuned with us and don’t forget to follow us on instagram, Facebook, TwitterAnd LinkedIn.

