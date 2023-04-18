Galaxy Quest TV series in the works at Paramount+ – The Hollywood Reporter





Galactic Quest goes from a fictional series to an actual television series. Paramount+ is teaming up with studio counterpart Paramount Television Studios for a live-action adaptation of the cult 1999 sci-fi spoof. Sources say the project is in the early stages of development and a search is underway. underway to find a writer to associate with Mark Johnson, the breaking Bad alum who produced the film and is returning for the scripted update. Johnson and his Gran Via Productions banner are the only executives currently attached to the project. Representatives for Paramount+ and Paramount Television Studios led by Nicole Clemens declined to comment. This isn’t Paramount TV Studios’ first attempt at an adaptation. Galactic Quest for television. The studio first developed a new version of the beloved pic starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell and Enrico Colantoni as a ragtag cast of actors from a canceled space-focused TV show in 2015. This incarnation, a sequel to the film, was sold to Amazon and came with the film’s writer Robert Gordon attached to write the script. Johnson and picture director Dean Parisot were also involved in the project which never made it past development. Two years later, Paul Scheer took over writing Gordon’s screenplay for Paramount TV Studios and Amazon. Plans for the Amazon takeover were put on hold following the death of star Rickman. “We were ready to register and [then] Alan Rickman passed away and Tim Allen was unavailable — he [had Last Man Standing] – and everyone’s schedule was weird. It was going to shoot, like, now. And how do you fill that Alan Rickman void? It’s a tough void to fill,” Rockwell said in April 2016, three months after Rickman’s death from cancer. Shortly after, Allen spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about rebirth: “Galactic Quest is really about to be resurrected in a very creative way. It’s closer than I can tell you, but I can’t say more. The real kicker is that Alan now has to be left out. It was a big shock on many levels. from Amazon Galactic Quest The update never made it past the development stages, with the title having been dormant for a few years. Now, Paramount TV Studios is leading the charge to find a writer to come up with an idea to resurrect the feature for Paramount+. The streamer, coincidentally, is home to Alex Kurtzman star trek world, and Galactic Quest is effectively a parody of this franchise. Johnson, meanwhile, has an overall deal with AMC Studios and oversees the cable network’s Anne Rice franchise. His credits include AMC’s Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, Lucky Hank, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul And Stop and catch fire. He is replaced by Ziffren Brittenham.

