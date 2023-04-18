Padres Daily: Xander, Manny says it’ll be fine; weathers early storm weather

Good morning,

Before Manny Machado delivered a message, Xander Bogaerts expressed absolute confidence last night.

Manny Machado won’t have a single home run at the end of the season, Bogaerts said. Juan Soto will not have three homers at the end of the season. These guys are established guys, guys with a track record. If there’s one thing I know about this game, it’s that you believe in a guy’s track record. It goes a long way, man, I tell you. These are not guys who are in their first year in the big leagues. No. These guys are established stars.

Machado is one of eight major league players to have at least an OPS of .782 each of the last eight seasons. Soto started this season with a career OPS of 0.950, the fifth highest in the major leagues since 2018.

Machado later said essentially the same thing as Bogaerts, just in a different, very Manny way:

Don’t jump on the bandwagon later when we start raking (expletively) and doing what was supposed to be done.

His point was that he hasn’t even started to lose faith because the season has barely started. The idea, in fact, is ridiculous to him.

I’m not frustrated, he said after the Padres lost 2-0 to the Braves a day after losing 1-0 to the Brewers.

My Game Story (here) from last night touched on how dismal offense performance has generally been and how the Padres squandered another great throwing performance, this one from Ryan Weathers.

But this morning, let’s continue to hear from Machado about this disappointing start to this highly anticipated season.

For Machado, this is where the problem lies.

You expected that, he said when I suggested the Padres expected to start better than 8-10. People expected it. We expect to play baseball. We expect to go out and put on our uniforms and play every day. You put the wait there, and we just go over there and play baseball. You cannot predict what will happen. You can’t go out there and predict that the Padres are going to do this or the Dodgers are going to do this and the Cubs are going to do that. You do not know. His baseball.

Coincidentally, the Padres (8-10) and Dodgers (8-9) do this while the Cubs (9-6) do this.

The Dodgers are below .500 after April 10 for the first time since 2018. The Cubs are off to their best start in seven years.

Do you know what that means? Almost nothing.

Consider these examples from the past four 162-game seasons:

In 2018, the Dodgers never went above .500 from April 23 to June 6. They then played in the World Series.

The following season, the Nationals were under .500 from April 19 to June 26 and won the World Series.

In 2021, the Braves were below .500 all but eight days from the start of the season through August 7 and won the World Series.

Last season, the Phillies were below .500 on all but five days from April 14 to June 14 and continued to play in the World Series.

So Machado isn’t wrong when he tries to put such a young season into perspective.

There’s still plenty of baseball, he said. We haven’t even finished April yet. Yeah. I mean, when was the last day off?

The Padres are the only team to have played 18 games in the first 19 days of the season.

None of this contradicts the reality that the Padres are underperforming right now, mainly because no one except Bogaerts (.362 and 1.010) and Nelson Cruz (.295 and .819) has a batting average greater than .242 or an OPS greater than .800.

Soto bats .164/.346/.361 with three home runs. Machado beats .239/.276/.324 with a home run. Soto has never been so bad this far in a season. Machado has had a few similar starts, although the start of 2023 is on some levels the worst of his career.

But Machado has repeatedly said he’s not frustrated.

Just played baseball, he said.

(I told you he said it often.)

We have to keep doing what we have to do, Machado said. Played good baseball. Obviously the hits aren’t there, the key hits. Played good defense. Pitching is doing well; they hold it back. We just weren’t getting that big hit when we needed it. I’d rather that happen now than on the road.

Whether or not Machado was actually a little frustrated or perhaps in a hurry as he reached three throws out of the zone to put balls in play that ended up being soft (or soft) on his first three shots the last night could indicate his story suggests that we should respect his mentality.

Obviously we want to play better, he said. Everyone does it. We don’t want to suck. But did everything we could, including myself, including Soto, including Bogey. Everyone here does everything they can every night to try to be better. In the long run, what I’ve learned in my career is his 162 games. It’s a lot of roller coasters, ups and downs, and you can’t ride it. You just have to enjoy the ride and keep doing what you possibly can control every day, which is to get out there and work hard.

You can do your season in two months, you can do your season in a month, no matter what you do. Ultimately, his 18 games in the season. There’s still a lot of baseball to play. We were definitely going to play better than we are playing right now.

He survives it

Weathers was getting burned.

The Braves’ first three batters hit balls at 107.3 mph (double), 108.6 mph (lineout), and 110.3 mph (home run) off the bat.

And then the storm passed.

Weathers allowed just four more hits, walked two and struck out five while going a career-high six innings on a career-high 94 pitches.

It reassures me (about) all the work I have done, he said afterwards. …Things could have turned out very differently, but keeping the guys with a chance to win the baseball game, you know, that’s my job there.

There’s been no doubt since his arrival in the major leagues that Weathers has the temerity to be an excellent pitcher at this level. He needs to throw strikes more consistently, something he took a step towards last night. And his change continued to be a magnificent pitch. He throws it in all accounts and exits. The Braves went 1 for 9 against the field.

The next step for Weathers is pending. And his acceptance of any upcoming role is further proof of how much he’s grown since 2021, when he didn’t react favorably to a move to the bullpen.

Joe Musgrove is expected to make his first start of the season this weekend against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

That and two days off next week will displace at least one starter and possibly two, with the most likely candidates being Weathers and Nick Martinez.

I hope (manager Bob Melvin) is just confident every time he gives me the ball no matter what it looks like, Weathers said. I am ready to do whatever he asks of me and help this team win football matches. The goal is to sink into the playoffs, and that just starts with winning the game that day. And whether it’s me starting or me in the bullpen, I’m ready to rock.

Small bites

Last night was Bogaerts’ sixth multi-hit game. He’s hit safely in 11 straight games and in all but one of the Padres’ 18 games. He reached base at least once per game.

The Padres have trailed before batting in six of their 11 home games this season, including four of five on this court.

The Padres were 0-for-4 with runners in base position last night, their seventh time without a hit with runners at second and/or third base this season. Their average of .194 with RISP is the second worst in the majors, only the Royals (.183).

Austin Nola has gone 1 for 3 in three straight games and has scored twice in each of the last two games. In those three games, he increased his season batting average from .100 to .154.

Jos Azocar increased his base volley total leading the team to four, even though maybe he shouldn’t have done it. Last night, Azocar just beat a pitch to third base with two outs in the second inning and Bogaerts at the plate. Says Melvin about stealing in this situation: You gotta make sure you’re gonna get it. So we talked about it right after.

The Padres didn’t allow a stolen base for the first time in nine games. This was due in part to Weathers’ excellent pick-up movement. He pitched to first as Vaughn Grissom took off for second in the fourth inning. Grissom ended up being second out of the inning when first baseman Jake Cronenworth threw to Bogaerts covering second. Weathers, who led the majors with nine caps in 2021, picked a runner in his last start.

There are only two games left before Fernando Tatis Jr. can return from his PED suspension. Jeff Sanders’ notebook (here) included injury updates and talked about the plan for Tatis over the next two days. And Tom Krasovic wrote an interesting column (here) saying Tatis’ suspension was good for him, the Padres and MLB.

Alright, that’s it for me. I’m at my own pace, for the long haul, not on a roller coaster.

Speak to you tomorrow.