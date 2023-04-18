Entertainment
Bollywood Wrong Answers Only Quiz on Alia Bhatt Arjun Kapoors Two States
1# The film is based on the novel by which writer?
- Ravindra Singh
- Chetan Bhagat
2# Ananya and Krish are both pursuing an MBA in which institute?
- IIM Ahmedabad
- IIM Bangalore
3# The movie is based on _________.
- The true story of the writer and his wife
- The true story of the writer’s best friend and his wife
4# Who plays the role of Ananya’s mother in the film?
- Amrita Singh
- Revati
5# What is the profession of Krish’s father in the film?
- retired doctor
- retired army officer
6# Ananya belongs to a ______ family.
- Tamil Brahmin
- Punjabi
Social and main image credit: Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
