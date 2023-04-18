‘Reacher’ and ‘Hunger Games’ actor Alan Ritchson defends films that honor ‘the name of Christ’

Actor Alan Ritchson says he has a passion for religious films and wants them to succeed at the box office, so even more will be produced.

“I want to be part of stories like this,” Ritchson said, according to Christian titles.

As CBN News reported last month, Ritchson, 40, known for his roles as Jack Reacher on Amazon’s Reach series and as Gloss in the movie Hunger Games – Catching Firewill star alongside two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank in the new film titled ordinary angels. Its release is scheduled for October 13.

The film is produced by the Erwin brothers’ Kingdom History Company. These are the producers behind the faith-based box office success jesus revolution. The production company also produced American underdog, I can only imagine, And I still believe.

Described as a remarkable true story, ordinary angels centers on Sharon Stevens (Swank), a fierce but struggling hairstylist in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed Schmitt (Ritchson), a hard-working widower to make ends meet for his two girls. As Ed’s youngest daughter awaits a liver transplant, Sharon decides to help the family and will move mountains to do so. Deadline reports.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that the story took place in 1994 during a record snowstorm. Stevens had “raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family’s growing medical expenses and arranged a private jet to fly the family from Louisville to Omaha when the time came.”

Ritchson, a Christian, said Christian titles the film is a story of God using broken people to do his will.

“God continually appears in our world in ways beyond us,” Ritchson said. “Because we, for some reason, I think we continue to buy into the idea that…God chooses heroes to do his job. And it never was. It’s the broken and the dysfunctional let God prove his power and strength through it, and it’s a story of that too.

“It’s important for us to remember that those who may have trouble following the rules, who don’t look like perfect Christians, who are broken, are the people through whom God has a funny way of speaking. “, he added. “And this story is very much told in ordinary angels.”

The Grand Forks, ND native made the comments during a recent Zoom “call to prayer” involving the cast and crew of ordinary angelsaccording Christian titles.

Ritchson, a 19-year veteran in the entertainment business, acknowledges that some studio executives are only interested in the end result of faith-based films. But that “doesn’t change the fact that people hear the name of Christ in movie theaters,” he told the outlet.

“And if that’s where the pulpit is for people who wouldn’t normally set foot in a church, then it’s still a great way to have that conversation,” the actor said. “…It is important that these films be supported.”

When Christians support religious films, he added, “Other people in[Hollywood}watchthatandakindofgroundswellhappensinHollywoodthatchangesthingsinareallysignificantway”

Ritchson resides in Florida with his wife Catherine and their three children. He spoke openly about his struggles with bipolar disorder. He even has his own inspirational YouTube channel titled instachurch. The channel’s description reads, “Dare to awaken the other half of us. Let’s take a look at the scriptures and how they relate to our lives today.”

Her latest video was released on Easter Sunday. Its message is described as “The most powerful image of who you really are is uncovered through the Easter story.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: In reporting on actions taken by high-level individuals to follow Christ, CBN does not endorse past or current behaviors that may not align with God’s Word. As we report on positive developments in the spiritual journeys of celebrities, we encourage our readers to pray for everyone in the news, that the fruit of God will grow in all of our lives.