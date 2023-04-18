Entertainment
‘Reacher’ and ‘Hunger Games’ actor Alan Ritchson defends films that honor ‘the name of Christ’
Actor Alan Ritchson says he has a passion for religious films and wants them to succeed at the box office, so even more will be produced.
“I want to be part of stories like this,” Ritchson said, according to Christian titles.
As CBN News reported last month, Ritchson, 40, known for his roles as Jack Reacher on Amazon’s Reach series and as Gloss in the movie Hunger Games – Catching Firewill star alongside two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank in the new film titled ordinary angels. Its release is scheduled for October 13.
The film is produced by the Erwin brothers’ Kingdom History Company. These are the producers behind the faith-based box office success jesus revolution. The production company also produced American underdog, I can only imagine, And I still believe.
***Please register forOFC Bulletinsand download theCBN News appto ensure you continue to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***
Described as a remarkable true story, ordinary angels centers on Sharon Stevens (Swank), a fierce but struggling hairstylist in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed Schmitt (Ritchson), a hard-working widower to make ends meet for his two girls. As Ed’s youngest daughter awaits a liver transplant, Sharon decides to help the family and will move mountains to do so. Deadline reports.
The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that the story took place in 1994 during a record snowstorm. Stevens had “raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family’s growing medical expenses and arranged a private jet to fly the family from Louisville to Omaha when the time came.”
Ritchson, a Christian, said Christian titles the film is a story of God using broken people to do his will.
“God continually appears in our world in ways beyond us,” Ritchson said. “Because we, for some reason, I think we continue to buy into the idea that…God chooses heroes to do his job. And it never was. It’s the broken and the dysfunctional let God prove his power and strength through it, and it’s a story of that too.
“It’s important for us to remember that those who may have trouble following the rules, who don’t look like perfect Christians, who are broken, are the people through whom God has a funny way of speaking. “, he added. “And this story is very much told in ordinary angels.”
The Grand Forks, ND native made the comments during a recent Zoom “call to prayer” involving the cast and crew of ordinary angelsaccording Christian titles.
Ritchson, a 19-year veteran in the entertainment business, acknowledges that some studio executives are only interested in the end result of faith-based films. But that “doesn’t change the fact that people hear the name of Christ in movie theaters,” he told the outlet.
“And if that’s where the pulpit is for people who wouldn’t normally set foot in a church, then it’s still a great way to have that conversation,” the actor said. “…It is important that these films be supported.”
When Christians support religious films, he added, “Other people in[Hollywood}watchthatandakindofgroundswellhappensinHollywoodthatchangesthingsinareallysignificantway”
Ritchson resides in Florida with his wife Catherine and their three children. He spoke openly about his struggles with bipolar disorder. He even has his own inspirational YouTube channel titled instachurch. The channel’s description reads, “Dare to awaken the other half of us. Let’s take a look at the scriptures and how they relate to our lives today.”
Her latest video was released on Easter Sunday. Its message is described as “The most powerful image of who you really are is uncovered through the Easter story.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: In reporting on actions taken by high-level individuals to follow Christ, CBN does not endorse past or current behaviors that may not align with God’s Word. As we report on positive developments in the spiritual journeys of celebrities, we encourage our readers to pray for everyone in the news, that the fruit of God will grow in all of our lives.
|
Sources
2/ https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/reacher-hunger-games-actor-alan-ritchson-stands-movies-honor-name-christ
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- A bear came into the man’s yard. Watch the moment they surprised each other
- New DCFHP alum COVID-19 vaccine candidate exhibits durable broad-spectrum protection in non-human primates
- Willie Brown points to the 1906 earthquake and fire in San Francisco – Yahoo News
- French Trade Minister visits UK after post-Brexit setback | France
- President Joko Widodo welcomes the Czech Prime Minister, a strategic moment for both countries
- Queens Of The Stone Age Announces UK 2023 Dates: How To Buy Tickets
- When Tabu spoke about manipulations in Bollywood and how she was replaced in several films: I faced disappointment, humiliation’
- SSB tax can meaningfully improve diet and health and generate cost savings
- Florida Republican Greg Steube backs Trump for president
- Handgun magazine leads to Lincolnwood School lockdown
- Women’s Tennis Caps Perfect MAC Freedom Season with 9-0 win over DeSales
- 28 Pieces A Fashion Editor Is Buying At Gap’s Spring Sale