Jonathan Majors dropped by Entertainment 360 – The Hollywood Reporter





Jonathan Majors is no longer being replaced by management company Entertainment 360, the move coming as the actor faces criminal charges in New York, sources confirm. The Hollywood Reporter. PR firm The Lede Company also pulled out last month and is no longer replacing him, sources say. THR. Majors was arrested on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment in New York City on March 26, after a woman was lightly injured in what police described as a domestic dispute. Majors was charged with two counts of third degree assault, second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment. Majors, through an attorney, has denied any wrongdoing. “Jonathan Majors is totally innocent and there is evidence that he was the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” said the actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry. The Hollywood Reporter in a statement at the time. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly.” These accusations have not gone away, however. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 8. Majors, who has been one of Hollywood’s most promising actors, had a role in Marvel Studios season two Loki as the villainous Kang the Conqueror, where he would appear in about half of the episodes. The series is set to return later this year. Kang is set to play a big role in Marvel’s future plans, serving as a lead character in Avengers: Kang Dynastywhich is dated May 2, 2025. The actor recently watched in Creed III And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It also has the Sundance drama Dreams Magazine is set to open on the awards-season-friendly Dec. 8 date from Searchlight, which acquired the project before Majors was arrested. Majors remains replaced by WME. Deadline was the first to break the news of Entertainment 360 dropping the actor. — Borys Kit and Pamela McClintock contributed to this report.

