Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food and Beverage and Entertainment Specialties

Specials

Published on April 18, 2023 |
by TLV News

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

TUESDAY 18.04.2023

Annex: HONKY TONK TUESDAY with DJ ULTRA

At Moe’s: Anecdotes (7 p.m.)

Off-square books: LEE DURKEE in conversation with DAN KIRSCHEN for Hunt down Shakespeare (5:30 p.m.)

Pavilion of the old armory: Oxford Community Market Spring Launch Party with food samples, gifts, children’s activities, kids and music by JACK SONNI (36h30)

Rooster : OPEN MICRO EVENING

Fulton Chapel (University): UM Theater presents Little Shop of Horrors (7:30 p.m.)

Heartbreak Coffee (N. Lamar): Oxford Science Cafe: “A Scientist’s Policy Guide to Washington” (6 p.m.)

Lafayette and Oxford County Public Library: Baby Storytime (9:30 a.m.)

Nutt Auditorium (University): THE COLLEGIANS JAZZ ENSEMBLE (7:30 p.m.)

Oxford Conference Centre: Recognizing Oxford Volunteers, Stronger Together (24h)

Ajax dinner
118 Courthouse Square – 662-232-8880

Lunch: 11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:309 p.m.

Annex
1002 Jackson Ave East – 662.234.2229

5:01 p.m.

HONKY TONK TUESDAY with DJ ULTRA

Bour
309 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.234.1968

11:22:30 a.m.; upstairs bar open 4:00 p.m. midnight

Town grocery store
152 Courthouse Square – 662.232-8080

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Dinner: 6:10 p.m.
Upstairs Bar: 4:01 p.m.

Happy Hour 46h:
$1 off all drinks

FergnDan’s Pizza Cafe
176 Highway 30 – 662.234.3912

10:30 a.m. 8 p.m.

Funky’s Pizza & Daiquiri Bar
1012 Jackson Ave East – 662.259.2881

2:01 p.m.

$5 Daiquiri Special

The Oxford Growler
265 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.638.0600

11 p.m. 9 p.m.

The library
120 11th Street South – 662.234.1411

3:01 p.m.

Happy Hour 37h:
$1 off all drinks

McCormick’s
120 Alumni Dr. (at The Inn at Ole Miss) – 662.234.2333

Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Lunch: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

by Moe
311 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.236.6637

11:22
The Penny Bar opens at 3 p.m.

Happy Hour 36h:
$1 off all drinks
$2 off all snacks

TRIVIA (7 p.m.)

Ollie’s donuts
2151 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.281.8414

5h3013h

Opa!
306 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.380.5166

11:10 a.m.; bar open late

Happy Hour 36h

Rooster
114 Courthouse Square – 662.236.7970

3:01 p.m.

OPEN MICRO EVENING
Drinks 2 FOR 1

Herringbone
1000 Jackson Ave East – 662.234.5757

5:01 p.m.

Snack bar
721 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.6363

4:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 45h:
$2 domestic
$4 drafts
$6 selected wines
$8 selection of classic cocktails

Tallahatchie Gourmet
1221 Van Buren Ave. – 662.380.5122

11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

One more
1101 E. Jackson Ave – 662.371.9899

11:10 a.m.; bar open later

TACO TUESDAY
Happy Hour ALL DAY:
$2 Tacos
$5 Homemade Margaritas / $20 Photos
Maids 2 for 1
half price apps

Vault Tavern
710 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.1871

11:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m.

Happy Hour 47h:
$1 off all drinks

Closed today:

RestIconGobletSilverwareTLV_SIZED100Saint Leon

RestIconGobletSilverwareTLV_SIZED100Scacti creepy

RestIconGobletSilverwareTLV_SIZED100SoLa

