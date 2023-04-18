Video of Jeremy Renner’s accident shows first responders treating the actor after the snowplow incident

Newly released body camera video shows first responders treating the actor Jeremy Renner immediately after the New Year’s snowplow accident that seriously injured the ‘Avengers’ star. In the video, an official from the Nevada Sheriff’s Office recapped the events leading up to the crash involving Renner’s 7 ton snowplowsaying, “He chewed it.”

renner said about three dozen of his bones were broken in the accident and he suffered a punctured liver and a collapsed lung. He was hospitalized, but he returned to the red carpet last week to promote his new show.

In the bodycam video posted by “entertainment tonightOn Monday, a group of first responders treat Renner on a snowy street minutes after 9:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day with a stretcher nearby and an ambulance waiting in the background.

A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office official said Renner used the plow to help pull out a truck belonging to a relative, who was identified as his nephew Alex Fries. After getting out of the truck, Renner turned the plow back down the street and got out to talk to Fries, the official said.

“That’s when it started to hit me hard,” Fries told a group of first responders.

Renner rushed to the snowplow.

“That’s exactly where his blood is, that’s where it all happened,” Fries said in the video. “He slipped because those tracks, there’s no way to stand on them.”

“He tried to jump on it?” asked a first responder.

“He tried to jump on it, and it knocked him down,” Fries said.

Renner’s nephew told first responders he didn’t see the actor being pulled under the snowplow because he was running towards the truck, which was facing the fleeing snowplow.

“I immediately start like upside down,” Fries said. “It slipped, and it slipped, but I’m already hit, and that’s when it moved sideways…that thing was coming right at me.”

